Holly Willoughby rocks the coolest top in garden photo for special cause

The This Morning star has teamed up with Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK's leading charity for children and young people with cancer

We love a celeb who gets behind a good cause, and Holly Willoughby's latest charity T-shirt is going straight on our wish lists.

The This Morning host, who was last seen attending the National Television Awards without former co-presenter Phillip Schofield, posed for a garden selfie at her £3 million home in aid of a special cause. Holly has joined forces with Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK's leading charity for children and young people with cancer, to launch a limited tee – and it's so chic. Check out what she had to say about the collaboration in the video below...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby unveils charity T-shirt on dog walk near home

Holly looked beautiful in her soft cotton T-shirt featuring the words 'love love' intertwined on the chest.

Looking extra radiant thanks to her post-holiday glow and freshly styled blonde bob, Holly proudly posed in the garment, which she helped design around the message of love.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby proudly unveiled her Young Lives vs Cancer charity T-shirt on Friday

The cause is particularly close to Holly's heart since she has three children of her own with husband Dan Baldwin: 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester. The star described the thought of her children being ill as her "worst nightmare".

Holly commented: "Your child being seriously ill is every parent’s worst nightmare. The support that Young Lives vs Cancer gives to children, young people and families who are going through cancer treatment makes such a big difference in the darkest of times.

© Instagram The This Morning star described the thought of her children being ill as her "worst nightmare".

"I’m so privileged to have teamed up with the charity on this wonderful t-shirt, and hope that together we can spread some love and positivity for children and young people facing a cancer diagnosis."

The Dancing on Ice host's loyal fans thanked her for lending her support to such an important cause.

© Wylde Moon Holly's limited edition tee is spreading a message of love

"Beautiful! Such a fabulous t-shirt, thank you for supporting Young Lives vs Cancer," one wrote, while another commented: "Thank you for supporting Young Lives vs Cancer and families like mine."

The T-shirts are crafted out of organic cotton, come in sizes XS – XXXL and are priced at £20. There are also tees available for children aged three to 12, which cost just £14.

© Joe Maher Holly was last seen at the National Television Awards

Launching online today, the limited edition tops will be available to buy until 6 October, with all proceeds going to Young Lives vs Cancer. Get yours now!

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby parties with sister in halterneck dress at lavish summer wedding

For more information about Young Lives vs Cancer’s work, go to younglivesvscancer.org.uk.