7 best tapered trousers to elevate your work wardrobe

Smart, stylish, and flattering, tapered trousers are the workwear trend that will never go out of style. Typically designed with pleats at the front, a narrowing straight leg, and an ankle-grazing cut, the tailored style creates a form-fitting shape that works to flatter every figure.

Tapered trousers pair perfectly with loafers and ballet flats, while elongating the leg when teamed with strappy heels. The trouser trend isn't limited to just formalwear though, the elegant style can be worn with trainers, knitwear, or a tucked-in bodysuit for an effortless ensemble that you can wear on repeat all year round.

How I chose the best tapered trousers

Style: Whether you're searching for a pair of black tapered trousers for your work wardrobe or a pair of breezy linen trousers for hotter days, I've picked out a pair for you - along with a range of tapered options in white, grey, and pink colourways.

Whether you're searching for a pair of black tapered trousers for your work wardrobe or a pair of breezy linen trousers for hotter days, I've picked out a pair for you - along with a range of tapered options in white, grey, and pink colourways. Price: Building your dream capsule wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen trousers in a range of price points, starting at as little as £25.

Building your dream capsule wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen trousers in a range of price points, starting at as little as £25. Work-appropriate: Tapered trousers are a staple style for wearing to the office, so I've ensured that every pair in the list will perfectly slot into your work wardrobe.

