Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 best tapered trousers to elevate your work wardrobe
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover shopping

7 best tapered trousers to elevate your work wardrobe

Smart tapered trousers are a workwear staple 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Smart, stylish, and flattering, tapered trousers are the workwear trend that will never go out of style. Typically designed with pleats at the front, a narrowing straight leg, and an ankle-grazing cut, the tailored style creates a form-fitting shape that works to flatter every figure. 

Tapered trousers pair perfectly with loafers and ballet flats, while elongating the leg when teamed with strappy heels. The trouser trend isn't limited to just formalwear though, the elegant style can be worn with trainers, knitwear, or a tucked-in bodysuit for an effortless ensemble that you can wear on repeat all year round.

How I chose the best tapered trousers

  • Style: Whether you're searching for a pair of black tapered trousers for your work wardrobe or a pair of breezy linen trousers for hotter days, I've picked out a pair for you - along with a range of tapered options in white, grey, and pink colourways. 
  • Price: Building your dream capsule wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen trousers in a range of price points, starting at as little as £25.
  • Work-appropriate: Tapered trousers are a staple style for wearing to the office, so I've ensured that every pair in the list will perfectly slot into your work wardrobe.

Scroll on to shop the best tapered trousers for women to shop for summer and beyond...

  1. 1/7

    New Look High Waist Tapered Trousers

    new look white tapered trousers © New Look

    New Look Tapered Trousers

    Sizes: 6-22 

    Colours: Available in off-white, black, navy, mink

    Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    New Look's off-white tapered trousers feature a slim leg and ankle-grazing cut for a stylish silhouette, paired with a rear elasticated waist panel for all-day comfort. The detachable black belt enhances the shape, while the front pleats give the trousers that extra smart finish. Complete the look with a black bodysuit or a tucked-in blouse for work.

  2. 2/7

    H&M Tapered Trousers

    h and m tapered trousers © H&M

    H&M Tapered Trousers

    Sizes: 4-24

    Colours: Available in seven colours 

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Black tapered trousers are a must for building a capsule wardrobe, and H&M's version can be styled in so many ways. Featuring a loose fit, an elasticated back, and side pockets, I'd recommend styling with black strappy heels, a matching blazer, and chunky gold jewellery. 

  3. 3/7

    NA-KD Tapered High Waist Trousers

    and other stories beige tapered trousers© & Other Stories

    NA-KD Tapered Trousers

    Sizes: 32-44 

    Colours: Available in black and grey 

    Shipping: Free delivery with orders over £59

    Returns: Within 15 days 

    NA-KD's grey tapered look is ticking all of the boxes when it comes to smart trousers. The pleats at the waist gives the most flattering cinched appearance, with a straight, ankle-grazing cut that will elongate the leg when paired with pointed toe heels. 

  4. 4/7

    M&S Pure Linen Tapered Trousers

    marks and spencer tapered trousers © M&S

    M&S Tapered Trousers

    Sizes: 6-24

    Colours: Available in five colours 

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    If you're on the hunt for a pair of tapered trousers that would work for any occasion, M&S's pair are perfect. Made with soft linen, the high-waisted trousers are breathable for wearing during the summer, and so wearable for dressing up or down. I'd style mine with a striped sleeveless top and chunky sandals, or a loose-fitting shirt and flip-flops for a comfortable holiday ensemble.

  5. 5/7

    ASOS Tailored Belted Trousers

    asos red tapered trousers © ASOS

    ASOS Tapered Trousers

    Sizes: 4-18

    Colours: Available in red, black, floral

    Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Brighten up your summer wardrobe with ASOS' stunning red tapered trousers. The cropped length and high-rise silhouette gives an effortlessly put-together appearance, while the attached belt perfectly ties the look together. I love the colourful linen style with a cropped T-shirt and statement red trainers. 

  6. 6/7

    Mint Velvet Cotton Blend Tapered Trousers

    mint velvet cream tapered trousers © Mint Velvet

    Mint Velvet Tapered Trousers

    Sizes: XS-XL 

    Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    Mint Velvet's tapered chinos have a structured design that looks so stylish. Paired with the flattering high waist, front seam detailing and ankle grazer hemline, the gorgeous trousers will be a staple for work and occasion dressing.

  7. 7/7

    Phase Eight Petite Ulrica Suit Trousers

    phase eight pink tapered trousers © Phase Eight

    John Lewis Tapered Trousers

    Sizes: 6-20

    Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Phase Eight's petite tapered trousers come in the prettiest blush pink shade that would look incredible styled with a chunky cardigan or blouse – and the matching blazer is available to shop for an elegant co-ord ensemble. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more