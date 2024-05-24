7 best tapered trousers to elevate your work wardrobe

Smart, stylish, and flattering, tapered trousers are the workwear trend that will never go out of style. Typically designed with pleats at the front, a narrowing straight leg, and an ankle-grazing cut, the tailored style creates a form-fitting shape that works to flatter every figure.
Tapered trousers pair perfectly with loafers and ballet flats, while elongating the leg when teamed with strappy heels. The trouser trend isn't limited to just formalwear though, the elegant style can be worn with trainers, knitwear, or a tucked-in bodysuit for an effortless ensemble that you can wear on repeat all year round.
Style: Whether you're searching for a pair of black tapered trousers for your work wardrobe or a pair of breezy linen trousers for hotter days, I've picked out a pair for you - along with a range of tapered options in white, grey, and pink colourways.
Price: Building your dream capsule wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen trousers in a range of price points, starting at as little as £25.
Work-appropriate: Tapered trousers are a staple style for wearing to the office, so I've ensured that every pair in the list will perfectly slot into your work wardrobe.
Scroll on to shop the best tapered trousers for women to shop for summer and beyond...
New Look High Waist Tapered Trousers
New Look Tapered Trousers
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in off-white, black, navy, mink
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look's off-white tapered trousers feature a slim leg and ankle-grazing cut for a stylish silhouette, paired with a rear elasticated waist panel for all-day comfort. The detachable black belt enhances the shape, while the front pleats give the trousers that extra smart finish. Complete the look with a black bodysuit or a tucked-in blouse for work.
H&M Tapered Trousers
H&M Tapered Trousers
Sizes: 4-24
Colours: Available in seven colours
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Black tapered trousers are a must for building a capsule wardrobe, and H&M's version can be styled in so many ways. Featuring a loose fit, an elasticated back, and side pockets, I'd recommend styling with black strappy heels, a matching blazer, and chunky gold jewellery.
NA-KD Tapered High Waist Trousers
NA-KD Tapered Trousers
Sizes: 32-44
Colours: Available in black and grey
Shipping: Free delivery with orders over £59
Returns: Within 15 days
NA-KD's grey tapered look is ticking all of the boxes when it comes to smart trousers. The pleats at the waist gives the most flattering cinched appearance, with a straight, ankle-grazing cut that will elongate the leg when paired with pointed toe heels.
M&S Pure Linen Tapered Trousers
M&S Tapered Trousers
Sizes: 6-24
Colours: Available in five colours
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
If you're on the hunt for a pair of tapered trousers that would work for any occasion, M&S's pair are perfect. Made with soft linen, the high-waisted trousers are breathable for wearing during the summer, and so wearable for dressing up or down. I'd style mine with a striped sleeveless top and chunky sandals, or a loose-fitting shirt and flip-flops for a comfortable holiday ensemble.
ASOS Tailored Belted Trousers
ASOS Tapered Trousers
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Available in red, black, floral
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Brighten up your summer wardrobe with ASOS' stunning red tapered trousers. The cropped length and high-rise silhouette gives an effortlessly put-together appearance, while the attached belt perfectly ties the look together. I love the colourful linen style with a cropped T-shirt and statement red trainers.
Mint Velvet Cotton Blend Tapered Trousers
Mint Velvet Tapered Trousers
Sizes: XS-XL
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Mint Velvet's tapered chinos have a structured design that looks so stylish. Paired with the flattering high waist, front seam detailing and ankle grazer hemline, the gorgeous trousers will be a staple for work and occasion dressing.
Phase Eight Petite Ulrica Suit Trousers
John Lewis Tapered Trousers
Sizes: 6-20
Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Phase Eight's petite tapered trousers come in the prettiest blush pink shade that would look incredible styled with a chunky cardigan or blouse – and the matching blazer is available to shop for an elegant co-ord ensemble.
