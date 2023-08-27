Eva Longoria serves up tequila in ab-baring jeans and fans are all saying the same thing

Eva Longoria has had a very busy week - and it required a pretty diverse wardrobe!

Her star studded agenda took her from wearing an ab-baring look as she bartended alongside Aquaman star Jason Momoa, to mingling with Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle’s mom in a red carpet gown.

WATCH: Eva Longoria, 48, wears a crop top as she plays bartender

The Desperate Housewives icon kicked off her star studded agenda wearing casual jeans and cropped white button down blouse for a special fundraiser to benefit those affected by the fires in Maui.

© Vivien Killilea Eva Longoria, 48, looked amazing in a cropped blouse and jeans as she joined Hawaii-born star Jason Momoa at a special Maui fundraiser in Santa Monica

Eva took to Instagram to share a clip of the event, held at The Bungalow at Santa Monica’s Fairmont Miramar Hotel, in which she can be seen serving up tequila cocktails and sharing a hug with Game of Thrones star Jason.

“What a night!” she wrote alongside the video. “I love anything that supports a good cause. Thanks to everyone who showed up at @thebungalowsm to raise funds for Maui and enjoyed some @casadelsoltequila cocktails in between.”

© Stefanie Keenan On Saturday, Eva swapped jeans for a bold formal gown to mingle with A-list friends like Kim Kardashian at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree. Here, the two join the event's honoree Lauren Sánchez

While some commented about Eva’s gorgeous looks and smile, fans seemed to be most moved by the star’s generosity, thanking her for doing her part to help the fire-ravaged Hawaiian island.

Honolulu-born singer Nicole Scherzinger led the praise, writing “Thank you so much sis for helping Maui,” and adding prayer hands and a heart emoji.

© Instagram Famously fit Eva shows off her stunning physique in a black bikini

“Love to see all the fundraisers for Maui. Must mean we love and respect the people and the islands!” said one fan. “Bravo Eva!! Always doing great work. So proud of you!” wrote another. The sentiment was reflected by another follower, who wrote: “You are an amazing woman, the heart full of kindness.”

While in Los Angeles, Miami-based Eva also dedicated her time to another fundraiser - the 4th annual This Is About Humanity Soirée, held by TIAH, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Eva looked stunning as she swapped her casual look for a floor length neon dress for Saturday’s charitable gathering, joining Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland.