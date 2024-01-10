Tracee Ellis Ross reacts to 79-year-old mom Diana Ross' very sexy new look

Diana Ross, 79, has been announced as the new face of Saint Laurent, and no-one was more proud than Diana's daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross. "@Dianaross no one like you!!! NO ONE!!! Just the most gorgeous," Tracee, 51, exclaimed in the comments on her mom's Instagram post, as she unveiled the new campaign.

The new shots, taken by David Sims, see Diana perched on a stool wearing a black off-the-shoulder bodycon dress with halter neck detailing. With no accessories, the dress does all the talking, and her iconic naturally curly hair is teased to perfection.

Fans couldn't get over the sleek and sexy look, with one writing: "Now THIS is the definition of iconic."

"THE BOSS. THE ONE. THE QUEEN," added Andy Cohen, while Diana's daughter-in-law Ashlee Simpson-Ross simply shared: "Stunning."

© George Pimentel Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Tracee is Diana's second eldest daughter, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Robert Silberstein; they were married from 1971 to 1977 and have another daughter together, Chudney.Diana is also mom to her eldest daughter Rhonda, whom Robert adopted.

She is also mom to two sons, Ross and Evan, with ex-husband Arne Naess Jr.

© WWD Diana Ross at a YSL runway show in 1980 (Photo by Tim Jenkins/Michel Maurou/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Diana has a long history with the brand, thanks to her friendship with founder Yves Saint Laurent in the early days which saw the music icon often wearing the label, including to the 2003 Met Gala aptly themed Goddess: The Classical Mode.

Former YSL creative director Tom Ford dedicated his Fall 2003 collection to Diana., with models walking that season's runway to her hit songs 'Baby Love' and 'Touch Me in the Morning'.

© Mark Mainz Diana Ross wearing YSL at the 2003 Met Gala

The decision to make her the face of the Spring 2024 campaign was an obvious one, says HELLO! Fashion Monthly's fashion expert Lauren Ramsay: "She's the original diva, and Diana is certainly not one to shy away from a showstopping look: from diamantes and fishnets to chainmail maxi dresses, tulle, feathers and sequins. Though her latest campaign boasts a totally opposing dress code, it embodies her sophisticated and glamorous agenda in typical Saint Laurent style."

"Diana is the perfect Saint Laurent muse who embodies the label's values," Lauren added. "We can't wait to see her 80th birthday outfit…"