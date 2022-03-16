Tracee Ellis Ross has fans wondering the same thing after latest ensemble The Girlfriends star is a master of fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross is always known for her fashion moments, and she stunned her Instagram followers with another one as she posed inside her lavish home.

READ: Here is how your favorite celebrities are commemorating Black History Month: Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Kerry Washington

The Girlfriends star styled out a tan trenchcoat over a white jumpsuit, which featured a lot of buttoning detailing and black text in the corner. Wrapped around her waist was a large black belt, but despite regularly wowing fans with some outlandish accessories, Tracee chose not to wear any for her latest look. She adopted various poses in the outfit showing it off in all of its glory, but fans seemed to notice something else.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross takes after her mom inside show-stopping kitchen

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that it appeared that Tracee was posing inside a new home, instead of her previous zen-paradise.

WOW: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in all-black ensemble alongside Girlfriends cast

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in surprising power suit to host 2022 Oscar nominations

Surrounding the star as she posed on a brown corner sofa were several wood-panelled units that stretched all the way up to the ceiling.

On some shelves were two houseplants and even a wine rack, as Tracee simply captioned the image: "Casual."

Tracee styled out an amazing look

Fans were mystified by her surroundings, as one said: "Tra tra, can you confirm or deny whether or not you got a new house inquiring minds want to know."

WOW: Tracee Ellis Ross looks fantastic in sequin mini dress and stilettos as she takes a trip down memory lane

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' filter-free video earns huge praise from fans

A second added: "Tracee when will we get a tour? I love what I see."

But some were blown away by her gorgeous look, as one complimented: "Beautiful and always with a beautiful smile," and another posted: "Your casual look is top tier."

We are in love with anything Tracee wears

Last month, the daughter of Diana Ross put on a dazzling display during a photoshoot in which she modeled swimwear to perfection.

The popular actress shared a clip on Instagram in which she was wearing a white one-piece, heels and an oversized coat.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross scores major Oscars role ahead of Black-ish finale

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross wows fans with latest poolside photo

She simply captioned the post: "ATTITUDE, ATTITUDE, ATTITUDE," and she certainly had plenty of it as she struck a series of poses.

Her fans commented: "WOW," and, "That Hot & Spicy Attitude," while others added strings of flame emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.