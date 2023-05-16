Sabrina Elba serves up mythic magic in mermaid-esque gown

Part of your world? More like out of this world according to Sabina Elba, who debuted the most divine designer look as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The Elbas delighted crowds with their joint appearance in Leicester Square to celebrate the unveiling of the film, with Sabrina’s serene look taking centre stage.

The 34-year-old took to the red carpet like a fish to water, sporting Saint Laurent’s ‘Viscose Long Dress’ which retails at £3,890. The stunning garment featured an all-over khaki hue, spaghetti straps, feminine ruched detailing down the bodice, a dropped waistline, a flowing train and a plunging V-neckline.

She wore her raven hair down loose and parted in the middle, letting her tousled waves tumble down her designer-clad front.

© Getty Sabrina Elba attended the UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

A pair of statement gold earrings that took the form of large shells and a thick gold bangle made for an apt jewellery choice for the occasion, which was also frequented by actors including Halle Bailey, Melissa McCartney, Javier Bardem and Jacob Tremblay who all star in the fairy-tale film.

© Getty The star dazzled in Saint Laurent as she hit the red carpet in London

Sabrina posed in front of a decorative shell-studded backdrop that tied into the oceanic theme of the evening. She debuted a radiant makeup look featuring a flawless skin tone, a sharp brow and a nude lip as she obliged for the flashing cameras.

© Getty Mrs Elba wore some stunning gold shell earrings - how very on-theme

The star shared her look with fans and friends online, captioning the post: “Literally cried the whole time, the most perfect Ariel @hallebailey,” with a red love heart symbol.

© Getty Idris Elba's wife wore a khaki gown featuring dramatic ruching and a plunging neckline

As expected, a wave of followers gathered to praise Sabrina on her outfit choice for the evening. “Beautiful,” one wrote, as another said: “Lawd! Just beautiful.” A third added: “She never misses,” and a fourth agreed, penning: “Gorgeous.”

It seems that Sabinra is always one to take the plunge - literally. From body-hugging silhouettes to satin sleeveless dresses and of course, that white corset bodice dress she stole the show in at Cannes in 2022, the actress and co-founder of S’able labs often braves the red carpet in daring looks, yet remains effortlessly sophisticated whilst doing so.

© Getty Sabrina smiled for the cameras as she soaked up the spotlight

Victoria Beckham’s eponymous line is therefore a match made in heaven for Sabrina. The wife of Luther actor Idris Elba stunned in a VB SS23 look that is slowly becoming one of her label's signature outfits.

Sabrina wore the 'Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress' in a sky blue colourway. The colour-block satin gown boasted a subtle cut-out above the waist, feminine frills across the front and a daring exposed back. The asymmetric hemline amps up the sophistication, whilst the side pockets gave the look a touch of cool.

Dopamine dressing was the agenda for the look as Mrs Elba paired the dress with pinkish suede court heels, whilst her tresses were perfectly sleek in 2023’s hairstyle of the moment – the bob.

