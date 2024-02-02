Cher, 77, puts on striking display alongside boyfriend, AE, 38, in new head-turning photos

Cher and Alexander Edwards are still going strong. The "Believe" hitmaker looked incredible when she posed alongside her beau at a pre-Grammys party on Thursday.

The couple put on a loved-up display on the red carpet of Warner Music Group's pre-Grammys event at Citizen News in Los Angeles.

Cher looked fabulous in an off-the-shoulder lace top, which she'd teamed with a pair of bejeweled baggy jeans which were cinched in at the waist.

© Getty Images Cher and Alexander Edwards attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Citizen News Hollywood

The 77-year-old singer wore one jewel-encrusted, fingerless glove and accessorized further with chunky, silver necklaces. AE donned an all black ensemble for the event and pulled his girlfriend in close for a hug.

The music mogul showed off his many face and neck tattoos and wore a heavy chain around his neck.

© Getty Cher and AE connected over text

The pair went public with their romance in November. Their relationship began over text after a mutual friend shared her number with him in late 2022.

She addressed the age difference in an interview with People when she said: "I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.'"

© ITV/Shutterstock Cher will turn 78 this year

But life had other plans for her. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late," she shared.

Their latest outing comes at a difficult time for Cher who is embroiled in a court battle to become her son's conservator.

© Kevin Winter Cher is embroiled in a legal battle with her son

She and Elijah Blue Allman, 47, have been at odds since last year, when she filed a conservatorship request – which was temporarily denied – citing her son's struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as his inability to manage his financial affairs effectively.

Elijah is a product of the Burlesque actress' marriage to late musician Gregg Allman, from 1975 to 1979.

© Getty Images Blue is also a mom to Chaz Bono

Before he died in 2017, the Allman Brothers Band former member set up a trust for his son, and he has been receiving funds from it. However, Cher fears he will spend the money on drugs.

She recently appeared teary and emotional during a remote court appearance and said she "feared that her son would not be alive within the year" due to his history of drug use and his "schizoaffective disorder" diagnosis.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cher opens the doors to her incredible home

The next hearing on the matter will take place on March 6.Cher previously told People: "You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.