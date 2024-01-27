Michelle Keegan looks like a supermodel in waist-cinching strapless jumpsuit

Michelle Keegan is always giving us style-envy with her perfectly put-together outfits, and the star looked better than ever as she posed in the most amazing strapless jumpsuit.

In a snapshot shared on Instagram, the Fool Me Once actress showed off her endless legs in the fitted one-piece that featured a figure-flattering belt and a beige and white striped print.

© Instagram Michelle looked amazing in the striped one-piece

Letting the wide-leg jumpsuit take centre stage with minimal accessories, Michelle, 36, completed the stylish ensemble with a chunky gold necklace and a pair of cream heels.

For he hair, the star styled her long locks in bouncy waves, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a flutter of black mascara, and a glossy pink lip.

© Instagram Michelle shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a recent photoshoot

Michelle captioned the carousel of photos: "Bits & bobs over the past few days… lucky girl."

The carousel of shots also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Michelle's recent photoshoots, including a video of the star with her hair styled in voluminous beachy curls.

© Instagram The actress showed off her beachy waves

A third photo showed a black and white snap of the former Coronation Street actress looking effortlessly gorgeous in a pair of denim jeans and a fitted V-neck top.

Michelle has undoubtedly had a jam-packed schedule since starring in the hit drama series Fool Me Once earlier this month, but the Netflix star managed to take some time out last week to enjoy a snowy getaway with her husband Mark Wright.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark were joined by Mark's family and friends for the ski trip

Taking the trip to celebrate Mark's 37th birthday, the couple looked loved-up as they posed in the French Mountains. Michelle looked so chic in her skiwear, wearing a cropped houndstooth puffer coat and a pair of fitted trousers, completing the ensemble with black cat-eye sunglasses and a knitted beanie.

The Brassic actress could be seen cuddling up to her Heart Radio presenter spouse, and the pair were joined by Mark's family and best friend James Argent for the ski holiday.