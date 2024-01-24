Cher called 'unfit' as a conservator by son Elijah Allman's wife amid tense court battle over inheritance

Cher's legal battle with her son Elijah Blue Allman is becoming increasingly contentious, and the latter's wife Marieangela King is weighing in.

The "Believe" singer and her son, 47, have been at odds since last year, when she filed a conservatorship request – which was temporarily denied – citing her son's struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as his inability to manage his financial affairs effectively.

Elijah is a product of the Burlesque actress' marriage to late musician Gregg Allman, from 1975 to 1979. Before his passing aged 69 in 2017, the Allman Brothers Band former member set up a trust for his son, funds from which he receives via interval payments.

WATCH: Cher opens doors to private home and it's a total wonderland

Now, in new court documents obtained by Page Six, Elijah's wife Marieangela is claiming her estranged mother-in-law is "categorically unfit" to serve as her son's conservator, which includes managing his use of his father's fund.

In her objection, she declared Cher isn't "capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah," and further argued: "To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself."

Marieangela – who has previously vouched for her husband's sobriety and responsibility to manage his own finances – ultimately said that while she does not see a need for Elijah to have a conservatorship, should a judge disagree, she does not believe Cher should have the role of trustee.

© Getty Elijah and his wife have been married since 2013

Elijah also filed his own objection, establishing the reasons why he doesn't need a conservatorship. He maintained he has been sober from "illicit substances" since October, has voluntarily submitted three drug tests this month, which have all been negative, and is "successfully managing" his finances with the help of a financial manager, who is in charge of the quarterly payments from his father's trust.

MORE: Cher shares heartfelt tribute to late Moonstruck director Norman Jewison

MORE: Cher, 77, looks incredible in silver puffer jacket as she enjoys date night with boyfriend AE, 37

He stated: "I could have demanded that my mandatory distributions be made to me directly as required by the trust, but I did not do so."

© Getty Cher and her son in 2001

Back in October, when allegations swirled that Cher had had her son kidnapped and sent to rehab – which she denied – she explained to People: "You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

Cher and Elijah have another court hearing set for January 29, as well as for March 6, when a judge is meant to decide whether she will be appointed as conservator.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.