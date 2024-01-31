Idris Elba's wife Sabrina has a total Bond-girl moment in silhouette-skimming silky dress

Idris Elba may have ruled himself out of the running to play the next James Bond, but that didn't stop his breathtaking wife Sabrina from conveying serious Bond girl glamour at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the BFI IMAX in London on Tuesday.

The Luther star, 51, looked sharp in a geometric print coat from Labrum London, teaming his vibrant outerwear with khaki trousers and polished leather loafers. His wife Sabrina, 34, who is a Canadian model, stole the spotlight in a stunning monochromatic black ensemble.

© Shutterstock Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina turned heads on the red carpet at the Bob Marley: One Love UK Premiere

Joining her beau on the red carpet, Sabrina donned a silky black slip dress complete with a dramatic plunging neckline, delicate straps and a sophisticated full length.

The model added a luxurious black fur shrug and a pearl choker, channelling an Audrey Hepburn 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' aesthetic.

© Shutterstock Sabrina Elba channeled a timeless Bond-girl aesthetic

Idris and Sabrina tied the knot in 2019 in a thrilling three-day extravaganza in Marrakesh. The couple, who found love at a jazz bar in Vancouver two years prior, revealed to Vogue that they were "inseparable" ever since they met.

The couple shared their wedding photos in British Vogue's bridal issue in June 2019. In the accompanying interview, they opened up about their three-day celebrations, with Sabrina telling the magazine: "We want the guests to leave remembering the importance of love. Behind all the glitz and the flowers, that's what matters."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2019

Idris also revealed how meeting Sabrina had changed his mind about marriage. He was previously married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006, and Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003.

"You know, I'm 47 this year, been married, and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…" Idris told Vogue, before sharing how she has changed his life.

© Dave Kotinsky Idris and Sabrina are often dubbed the best dressed couple on the red carpet

"Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

The new Bob Marley: One Love biopic that celebrates life of reggae singer and songwriter Bob Marley has seen a fleet of stars celebrate its debut across the globe, including Idris' close friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

© Getty Meghan looked stunning in a bespoke Caroline Herrera skirt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance at the Carib 5 theatre in Kingston, Jamaica earlier this week for the film's world premiere.

Acting as royalty's Bond girl, Meghan looked sublime in a strappy black ball gown by Carolina Herrera which she paired with the black ‘J Box’ clutch by Jimmy Choo and the 'Large 18-carat Gold Hammered Disc Earrings' by Jennifer Meyer.