Cher, 77, makes heartbreaking decision over well-being of son Elijah Blue Allman, 47

Cher, 77, has taken a significant step concerning the well-being of her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47.

She has filed for a conservatorship, citing his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as his inability to manage his financial affairs effectively.

In court documents reviewed by TMZ, Cher expressed her concerns about Elijah Blue, who is the son of Cher and the late rock star Gregg Allman.

She noted that his severe mental health and substance abuse problems have rendered him substantially incapable of managing his own financial resources.

© Barry King/Getty Cher and son Elijah Blue

Gregg Allman, who passed away in May 2017 at the age of 69, had set up a trust from which Elijah receives interval payments. Cher fears these funds might be misused for procuring drugs instead of covering essential expenses.

A court hearing on this matter has been scheduled for March 6, 2024. In the filings, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer has positioned herself as the most suitable person to assume the role of conservator, receiving internal family support for this decision.

© Frank Trapper/Getty Cher arrives with her son, Elija Blue

Complicating matters, in the court documents, Cher highlighted concerns about Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, 36, who she believes has been a negative influence on him.

According to Cher, Marieangela has hindered Elijah's path to recovery and has been unsupportive of his efforts to seek treatment for his drug addiction and mental health issues.

© GVK/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Cher and her son Elijah Blue and his wife

There have been past public disputes between Marieangela and Cher, including Marieangela's claim that Cher attempted to kidnap Elijah to send him to rehab, an allegation Cher has denied.

The legal team representing Cher stated that due to Elijah's current mental and physical health issues, effective communication with him has been challenging.

They further claimed that Elijah is unable to express a preference regarding the appointment of a conservator for his estate.

In the legal documents, Cher voiced her concern that any funds distributed to Elijah could be quickly spent on drugs, leaving him without assets for self-care and putting his life at risk.

© Mathis Wienand Cher holds serious concerns for son Elijah

She also pointed out the tumultuous nature of Elijah's relationship with Marieangela, marked by cycles of drug addiction and mental health crises. Cher believes that King's involvement in Elijah's life is counterproductive to his recovery and well-being.

Cher also addressed King's alleged actions in removing Elijah from a treatment center where he was receiving necessary medical care.

She argued that assigning King any control over the conservatorship would be detrimental to Elijah's safety and financial stability, potentially leading to the immediate loss or misuse of his assets.

In an interview with People in October, Cher responded to Marieangela's kidnapping claims, emphasizing her role and responsibilities as a mother. She expressed her commitment to helping her children, stating, "You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache - mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

Cher is also the mother of Chaz Bono, 54, from her marriage to the late Sonny Bono.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.