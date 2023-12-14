Cher, 77, looks incredible in silver puffer jacket as she enjoys date night with boyfriend AE, 37

Cher, 77, is making waves with her fashion choices, reminiscent of Beyoncé's iconic style.

As she promotes her new festive single "DJ Play a Christmas Song," Cher has been embracing silver in her wardrobe, making a dazzling statement in each of her recent appearances.

On The Graham Norton Show, Cher joined an impressive lineup featuring Timothée Chalamet, Julia Roberts, and Tom Hanks, where she donned metallic trousers that caught everyone's eye.

She continued this trend with a silver crystal-embellished tweed blazer during a chat with Rylan for a BBC Two special.

© Ethan Miller Cher attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas Images)

At the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Cher maintained her silver theme with a stylish puffer jacket and a coordinating corset.

The event was a rare public outing with her 37-year-old music producer boyfriend, AE, as they enjoyed Justin Timberlake's concert. Cher, radiant and joyful, shared a tender moment with AE amidst a star-studded crowd.

© Ethan Miller Cher looked incredible in a silver puffer jacket

Cher's relationship with AE, which began over text after a mutual friend shared her number with him in late 2022, has been a source of joy for the singer.

"I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text,'" Cher admitted to People in October. But life had other plans, and Cher found herself enamored.

© Getty Alexander Edwards and Cher

"No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late," she shared.

Their relationship, which blossomed during the 2022 holiday season, even saw AE gifting Cher a diamond ring, sparking excitement among fans about a potential engagement.

© Getty Alexander Edwards and Cher have a great relationship

While Cher downplayed marriage talks, it was evident that their bond was growing stronger since they were first linked in November 2022.

Cher candidly spoke about their 40-year age gap on The Kelly Clarkson Show, acknowledging the oddity but emphasizing the real-life harmony they share.

© Getty Alexander Edwards is 40 years Cher's junior

"Well, on paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve," she reflected.

AE has joined the list of significant figures in Cher's romantic history, following her first marriage to Sonny Bono, which ended in 1975.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.