Paris Hilton dazzles in rhinestone plunging gown for glamorous baby-free reunion with Kim Kardashian

Paris Hilton has taken to Instagram to share a slew of ultra-glamorous photos from a child-free evening with her friend and former closet organiser Kim Kardashian to mark the festive season.

The Paris in Love star, 42, stunned in an olive green rhinestone-adorned floor-length gown with a cut-out in the bodice. The gown also featured long sleeves and a cross-over high neckline. The mother-of-two added a gold floral tiara fit for a princess which was worked into her hair which was styled in long loose waves.

The model also wore a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels with stud details by Valentino in a leopard print.

The Kardashians star Kim, 43, looked equally glamorous. The Skims brand owner posed next to Paris wearing an icy blue sheer ruched floor-length gown with fur trim and a Bardot neckline. She added layered silver necklaces and a pair of strappy perspex heels. Her hair was worn in a slicked-back style that trailed down her back.

The famous friends posed in front of a woodland backdrop covered in picturesque fairy lights and covered in snow. The snap was part of a carousel of the pair having fun in the snow. Paris and Kim were seen sledding on a snowy hill with Kim's children – North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three – in the background.

The famous women were seen screaming and laughing whilst letting their hair down on a silver inflatable sled. The carousel was captioned: "Sliving, Sledding & Serving Looks in Winter Wonderland. Love you @KimKardashian, always so much fun with you", with an array of wintery emojis.

The eagle-eyed viewers of the carousel that garnered nearly 50 thousand likes also featured an outfit swap moment by both Kim and Paris. The Paris The Memoir writer was seen swapping out her green gown for a red sparkly mini dress with oversized sleeves with red platform heels.

Meanwhile, the American Horror Story star swapped her Ice Queen fur-adorned gown for a plunging white gown with a crossover detail that revealed her bare legs and added a pair of chunky white trainers for a casual look.

© Instagram Paris and Kim performed an outfit swap

Kim shared photos of the occasion on her own Instagram. The mother-of-four posed in front of snow-covered trees with her daughters in white outfits and her sons in black, as well as her sister Khloe, 39, in a floor-length twinkly nude gown with a corseted bodice.

© Instagram Paris and Kim went sledding

Paris shared sweet pictures of her family ahead of the festive season. The socialite shares two children with her husband Carter Reum – Phoenix, 10 months, and new baby London who was born in November via a surrogate.

© Instagram The women looked so festive

She took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo with baby Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree covered in candy-themed decorations. The House of Wax star smiled in a sheer pink mini-dress with a yellow layer and wore her hair in loose waves. She posed with her son on the staircase in their incredible home and in a Hello Kitty car.



