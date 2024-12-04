Princess Anne, 74, dines with King Charles in recycled fit-and-flare dress from her thirties

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that make Princess Anne a royal style icon

If owning the best circular wardrobe was an award, Princess Anne would easily take the crown.

The Princess Royal, 74, has earned herself a reputation for being one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, consistently unearthing garments in her wardrobe like treasures of fashion's past.

On Tuesday 3 December, Princess Anne joined her brother, King Charles, in hosting the Qatari royal family at Buckingham Palace. Looking spellbinding for the state banquet, the royal slipped into a fitted cream gown complete with ornate floral detailing, a glittering beaded trim and striking gigot sleeves with a puffed shoulder and tapered wrist.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne looked spellbinding in her gown and tiara

While the mother-of-two glittered in the diamond-encrusted Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara, a wedding gift from her late grandmother, the Queen Mother, it was her dress that was the real jewel in the crown.

A closer look at Princess Anne's dress shows that the bridal-like gown is the same dress she wore at the State Opening of Parliament in 1985. The royal would have been just 35 at the time, but she rocked the 40-year-old dress like it had been tailored for her yesterday.

© PA Images Princess Anne wore the same dress to the State Opening of Parliament in 1985

The choice of wearing ivory to the state banquet was a fitting one, and is a practice royal ladies often follow when hosting guests from overseas.

Colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology previously explained to HELLO! the reason why the royals traditionally opt to coordinate in white. "White of course is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations," she said.

"While it isn't a stimulating colour to the senses, white represents a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. It's a fully reflective colour that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward."

© Getty Princess Anne pictured wearing the same coat, 27 years apart

Rewearing clothes may seem like nothing remarkable, but for a royal lady with access to the world's most coveted designers and fashion houses at her feet, Princess Anne's devotion to sustainable fashion is more than impressive.

When asked why she chooses to recycle outfits the Princess told Vanity Fair in 2020: "Because I'm quite mean."

She added: "I still try to buy materials and have them made up because I just think that's more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn't forget we've got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job."