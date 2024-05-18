Keely Shaye Brosnan shares rare shirtless snap of 'her rock' Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan turned 71 on May 16 – and to celebrate wife Keely shared a rare throwback picture of him shirtless.

The snap appeared to have been taken in the 1990s, when Pierce first found fame as James Bond, and may have been taken at their Hawai'i home, as he stands under a palm tree in blue board shorts.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life @piercebrosnanofficial. You are my rock, my anchor, my everything … and I love you endlessly," she captioned the post.

The couple have had a home on the island of Kauai for over 22 years, and also have a beachfront property in Malibu, California.

The couple have been together for over three decades, first meeting in April 1994 at a party in Mexico,which Kelly was covering as a journalist and where she was meant to be interviewing Cheers star Ted Danson. They had their first date just days later, during which they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand".

"There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until 3 in the morning," according to Keely.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith at the 10th Carousel of Hope Ball to Benefit Juvenile Diabetes

Love quickly blossomed between them and months later they made their red carpet debut at the Carousel of Hope Ball to Benefit Juvenile Diabetes. A year later he made his debut as 007 in GoldenEye; he went on to become one of the most recognizable Bond actors starring in four films before hanging up his gun in 2002 after Die Another Day.

They wed in 2001 and share two sons, 27-year-old Dylan and 23-year-old Paris, who are creatives just like their parents. Dylan has been venturing into modeling and filmmaking in recent years while Paris has taken an interest in art, and recently made a stylish appearance with his girlfriend of four years, Alex Lee-Aillon.

© Getty Images Keely and Pierce at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center

On Mother's Day 2024, Pierce honored Keely and his mother and mother-in-law, writing: "Happy Mother's Day to you, my darling Keely, and to my dear mother May, and to you dear Sharon. Thank you ladies for making my world and that of my sons, one that is cherished and loved every day. Thank you for your love. Happy Mother's Day."

Pierce is also a father to son Sean, whom he welcomed with his late wife Cassandra Harris, plus his adopted children Charlotte and Chris. whom Cassandra gave birth to during her first marriage. Cassandra died in 1991 from ovarian cancer, and Charlotte also lost her life to the same disease in 2013.