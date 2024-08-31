Nicola Peltz shows off her toned figure in crochet bikini with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz has been enjoying a romantic getaway to Canada with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, and the pair look more loved-up than ever.

Sharing a series of snaps from the trip on Instagram, the 29-year-old looked stunning in a yellow crochet bikini with pink floral detailing, paired with a mini skirt and a matching pink headband.

© Nicola Peltz Nicola paired the crochet bikini with a pink mini skirt and headband

Nicola wore her hair pushed back in the headband, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a flutter of black mascara, a rosy blush, and a glossy lip.

Another photo saw the star posing in her swimwear with Brooklyn, 25, who matched his wife in a pair of salmon pink swimming shorts and a black baseball cap.

© Nicola Peltz The pair were all smiles during the romantic getaway

One sweet moment saw the couple kissing as they posed on a jet ski in front of a dreamy lake backdrop.

The Transformers actress married the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham in 2022, and the pair tied the knot at Nicola's family oceanfront home in Palm Beach, Florida.

© Nicola Peltz The pair looked loved-up as they posed on a jet ski

The holiday photos mark the first time Nicola has posted in recent weeks after the model took some time away from social media following the sad death of her beloved Chihuahua, Nala.

The Lola director took to her Instagram Stories on 16 June to recall that the pup she shares with Brooklyn had passed away just after she was taken to the groomers.

"The response to the tragedy in my comments, DM's and texts from others that detail similar horrifying experiences with their animals and groomers has shocked me to my core," she wrote.

© Instagram Nicola's dog Nala was left in a state of emotional distress after leaving a groomer

Nicola explained: "Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath."

"We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I'm sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon," she added.