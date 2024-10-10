Louise Redknapp amps it up in silhouette-sculpting bustier and mini skirt

Louise Redknapp was a leading lady on the red carpet as she graced the Attitude Awards 2024 at The Roundhouse on Wednesday night.

The former Eternal singer amped up the glamour in an all-black ensemble, slipping into a black scuba mini skirt and fitted mesh bodysuit that revealed her silhouette-sculpting black bralette.

© Yui Mok - PA Images

Louise, 49, added a waist-cinching belt to her monochrome getup, which she paired with sheer black tights, platform heels and a matching jacket she wore off her shoulders.

The West End star's golden blonde hair was given a voluminous silky blow dry, while she elevated her red carpet glow with a bronze smokey eye and caramel-hued bronzer.

Leading the glamour, Louise joined a fleet of stars at the glamorous event which is held annually to celebrate and honour members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. Louise was joined by the likes of Leyton Williams, Dame Kelly Holmes, Alexandra Burke, and Sir Elton John on the red carpet - who was honoured with the Legacy award at the event.

© Neil Mockford The star looked phenomenal in an all-black outfit

Sir Elton became the second person to be honoured with the award, after the Duke of Sussex collected the honour in 2017 on behalf of his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales.

During his speech, the Rocketman hitmaker told the audience he is "so happy to be a gay man", having married David Furnish in 2014 and shares sons Zachary and Elijah.

© Dave Benett Sir Elton John was honoured with the Legacy award

"I love my husband, my children – I have benefits as a gay man I never thought I’d be able to have," he said.

"Thank you, David, I love you so, so, so very much. We’ve come a long way. And we’re very lucky to live in a country that gives us the rights we have.

"But there are still people who don’t have those rights, and I intend to fight for those rights until the day I die."

© Instagram Louise continues to perform solo

Louise has long been an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, and even pulled out of an Eternal reunion tour in 2023 after two of her bandmates refused to play LGBTQ+ festivals and Pride on the tour.

Louise's publicist, Simon Jones, said: "Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kelle told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead."