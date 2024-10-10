Cate Blanchett and Elton John steal the show on second day of London Film Festival

We're incredibly excited now that the London Film Festival has kicked off, and we can't wait to see all the films as they arrive.

We also can't wait to see the major celebrities who will descend on the English capital and on the first day, we were treated to the likes of Sir Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Elton and his husband David Furnish looked sublime as they arrived for the premiere of Never Too Late, a documentary based on Elton's life.

Scroll down for the best celebrities at the American Express Gala Night for Day Two of the London Film Festival…

1/ 16 © PA Elton John Sir Elton was the man of the moment on the second day with the premiere of his documentary. The star looked great in his brown suit as he smiled for the cameras.



2/ 16 © Jeff Spicer David Furnish By Sir Elton's side was husband David, who directed the film. David looked suave in a black suit, keeping warm with a turtleneck jumper.



3/ 16 © Dave Benett Cate Blanchett Cate was at the London Film Festival for her new series, Disclaimer, and the actress rocked a daring black dress for the occasion.



4/ 16 © Dave Benett Damian Hurley Sir Elton was supported at the premiere of his film by godson Damian, who looked effortlessly cool in a black shirt and leather trousers.



5/ 16 © Dave Benett Vanessa Williams Iconic singer Vanessa was also on the red carpet in a unique grey and black outfit.



6/ 16 © Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments Olly Alexander 2024 Eurovision star Olly Alexander looked sensational on the red carpet in a unique white outfit, completed with a spotty tie.



7/ 16 © Dave Benett Ralph Fiennes Ralph looked so suave on the red carpet for Conclave in a stylish suit.



8/ 16 © Dave Benett Stanley Tucci Ralph was joined on the red carpet by co-star Stanley Tucci, who rocked a similar suit for his outing on the red carpet.



9/ 16 © Dave Benett Zoe Saldana Zoe looked legendary at the beginning of the day in a brown leather jacket and matching skirt.



10/ 16 © Dave Benett Selena Gomez Selena joined Zoe and also looked out of this world in a figure-hugging black dress that carried a unique keyhole cut-out section.



11/ 16 © Dave Benett Lulu Lulu dominated the red carpet as the singing legend giggled in her black ensemble that was completed with some casual footwear.



12/ 16 © Neil Mockford Sacha Baron Cohen Sacha joined co-star Cate on the red carpet and the Borat star looked incredible in a brown suit and blue turtleneck jumper.



13/ 16 © Dave Benett Louis Partridge Rising British talent Louis, who also stars in Disclaimer, looked like a future James Bond in his suave black suit.



14/ 16 © Eamonn M. McCormack Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso star Brett stopped by during the second day and rocked a gorgeous suit for the occasion.



15/ 16 © Kate Green Susannah Constantine TV star Susannah joined the celebrities on the red carpet, with the star looking as fashionable as ever in her grey outfit.

