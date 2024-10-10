Cate Blanchett and Elton John steal the show on second day of London Film Festival

We're incredibly excited now that the London Film Festival has kicked off, and we can't wait to see all the films as they arrive.
We also can't wait to see the major celebrities who will descend on the English capital and on the first day, we were treated to the likes of Sir Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Elton and his husband David Furnish looked sublime as they arrived for the premiere of Never Too Late, a documentary based on Elton's life.
Elton John
Sir Elton was the man of the moment on the second day with the premiere of his documentary. The star looked great in his brown suit as he smiled for the cameras.
David Furnish
By Sir Elton's side was husband David, who directed the film. David looked suave in a black suit, keeping warm with a turtleneck jumper.
Cate Blanchett
Cate was at the London Film Festival for her new series, Disclaimer, and the actress rocked a daring black dress for the occasion.
Damian Hurley
Sir Elton was supported at the premiere of his film by godson Damian, who looked effortlessly cool in a black shirt and leather trousers.
Vanessa Williams
Iconic singer Vanessa was also on the red carpet in a unique grey and black outfit.
Olly Alexander
2024 Eurovision star Olly Alexander looked sensational on the red carpet in a unique white outfit, completed with a spotty tie.
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph looked so suave on the red carpet for Conclave in a stylish suit.
Stanley Tucci
Ralph was joined on the red carpet by co-star Stanley Tucci, who rocked a similar suit for his outing on the red carpet.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe looked legendary at the beginning of the day in a brown leather jacket and matching skirt.
Selena Gomez
Selena joined Zoe and also looked out of this world in a figure-hugging black dress that carried a unique keyhole cut-out section.
Lulu
Lulu dominated the red carpet as the singing legend giggled in her black ensemble that was completed with some casual footwear.
Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha joined co-star Cate on the red carpet and the Borat star looked incredible in a brown suit and blue turtleneck jumper.
Louis Partridge
Rising British talent Louis, who also stars in Disclaimer, looked like a future James Bond in his suave black suit.
Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso star Brett stopped by during the second day and rocked a gorgeous suit for the occasion.
Susannah Constantine
TV star Susannah joined the celebrities on the red carpet, with the star looking as fashionable as ever in her grey outfit.
Josh Cuthbert
Rounding out the celebs on the second day is former Union J singer Josh, who attended with wife Chloe Lloyd.
