Cate Blanchett and Elton John steal the show on second day of London Film Festival
Split image of Cate Blanchett and Elton John© Getty Images

The London Film Festival kicked off with a bang

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
10 minutes ago
We're incredibly excited now that the London Film Festival has kicked off, and we can't wait to see all the films as they arrive.

We also can't wait to see the major celebrities who will descend on the English capital and on the first day, we were treated to the likes of Sir Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Elton and his husband David Furnish looked sublime as they arrived for the premiere of Never Too Late, a documentary based on Elton's life.

Scroll down for the best celebrities at the American Express Gala Night for Day Two of the London Film Festival…

1/16

Elton John in a brown suit© PA

Elton John

Sir Elton was the man of the moment on the second day with the premiere of his documentary. The star looked great in his brown suit as he smiled for the cameras.

2/16

David Furnish in a black suit© Jeff Spicer

David Furnish

By Sir Elton's side was husband David, who directed the film. David looked suave in a black suit, keeping warm with a turtleneck jumper.

3/16

Cate Blanchett in a black outfit© Dave Benett

Cate Blanchett

Cate was at the London Film Festival for her new series, Disclaimer, and the actress rocked a daring black dress for the occasion.

4/16

Damian Hurley in a black shirt and leather trousers© Dave Benett

Damian Hurley

Sir Elton was supported at the premiere of his film by godson Damian, who looked effortlessly cool in a black shirt and leather trousers.

5/16

Vanessa Williams in a grey jacket and black trousers© Dave Benett

Vanessa Williams

Iconic singer Vanessa was also on the red carpet in a unique grey and black outfit.

6/16

Olly Alexander in a white outfit and spotted tie© Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments

Olly Alexander

2024 Eurovision star Olly Alexander looked sensational on the red carpet in a unique white outfit, completed with a spotty tie.

7/16

Ralph Fiennes in a black suit© Dave Benett

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph looked so suave on the red carpet for Conclave in a stylish suit.

8/16

Stanley Tucci in a black suit© Dave Benett

Stanley Tucci

Ralph was joined on the red carpet by co-star Stanley Tucci, who rocked a similar suit for his outing on the red carpet.

9/16

Zoe Saldana in a brown leather jacket and skirt© Dave Benett

Zoe Saldana

Zoe looked legendary at the beginning of the day in a brown leather jacket and matching skirt.

10/16

Selena Gomez in a black velvet dress© Dave Benett

Selena Gomez

Selena joined Zoe and also looked out of this world in a figure-hugging black dress that carried a unique keyhole cut-out section.

11/16

Lulu in a black outfit© Dave Benett

Lulu

Lulu dominated the red carpet as the singing legend giggled in her black ensemble that was completed with some casual footwear.

12/16

Sacha Baron Cohen in a brown suit and blue turtleneck jumper© Neil Mockford

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha joined co-star Cate on the red carpet and the Borat star looked incredible in a brown suit and blue turtleneck jumper.

13/16

Louis Partridge in a black suit© Dave Benett

Louis Partridge

Rising British talent Louis, who also stars in Disclaimer, looked like a future James Bond in his suave black suit.

14/16

Brett Goldstein in a suit© Eamonn M. McCormack

Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso star Brett stopped by during the second day and rocked a gorgeous suit for the occasion.

15/16

Susannah Constantine in a grey outfit© Kate Green

Susannah Constantine

TV star Susannah joined the celebrities on the red carpet, with the star looking as fashionable as ever in her grey outfit.

16/16

Chloe Lloyd in a brown dress and Josh Cuthbert in a blue suit© Dave Benett

Josh Cuthbert

Rounding out the celebs on the second day is former Union J singer Josh, who attended with wife Chloe Lloyd.

Read More