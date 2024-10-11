Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence make rare joint appearance in coordinating outfits

Princess Anne is a busy woman, regularly taking part in several royal engagements per week.

While she normally attends events solo, this week she called on the support of her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, for a special engagement close to both of their hearts.

The Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence visited care home Horsfall House in Gloucestershire, where Sir Timothy's mother, Barbara Alison Laurence, was cared for until her death in 2019.

Princess Anne is a patron of the Minchinhampton care facility and in honour of her dedication to the home, it was renamed the Gatcombe Unit after her estate, recognising her long-standing connection to the care home.

For the special day out, Princess Anne and her husband wore coordinating outfits, putting on a united front for their rare joint appearance.

Princess Anne looked elegant as ever, wearing a green tweed skirt suit, with bold red buttons. Underneath the warm outfit, she added a bright red scarf.

Keen to coordinate with his wife, Sir Timothy also wore a tweed suit, adding a red tie to match his love's rouge accessories.

Of the royal couple's visit, Horsfall House spokesperson David Monument said: "Princess Anne spent time visiting residents and clients, engaging in conversations and learning more about their experiences. Her visit brought great joy to both staff and residents, further strengthening the deep ties between the home and the local community."

Fellow Horsfall House Nicola Priest, Operations Director of the facility added: "Our success over the past three decades would not have been possible without the dedication of our staff, the trust of our residents and their families, and the invaluable support of our volunteers. The royal visit by Princess Anne is a fitting tribute to everyone who has been part of this journey."

Princess Anne's busy week

While Horsfall House is a short drive from Princess Anne's home, her next engagement took her a little further away, visiting a sailing club in Hampshire to open its new clubhouse.

Princess Anne opted to wear tweed again, this time in the form of a blue and brown check jacket. She added a brown suede skirt and a pair of knee-high boots to complete the look, wrapping up warm against the October chill.

