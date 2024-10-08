Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne surprises by stepping out in dad trainers and check flares
Princess Anne smiling during an engagement© Getty

Princess Anne steps out in dad trainers and check flares

The Princess Royal switched up her style

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Anybody who keeps a close eye on Princess Anne's royal wardrobe will likely have noticed that the Princess Royal has been favouring one footwear style in particular recently.

For several engagements over the last few weeks, Princess Anne has slipped into a knee-high pair of boots, donning the fashion-forward footwear for visits to Bradford and Northern France, proving the boots to be a versatile choice.

Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal reads a blessing as she attends the funeral of two unidentified Scottish soldiers who died during World War I, as they are buried at the Loos British Cemetery of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), in Loos-en-Gohelle, near Lens, northern France, on Septmber 26, 2024. Gun salutes rang out as two Scottish soldiers killed in World War I were reburied in northern France where Britain's Princess Anne opened an extended cemetery for the dead from the 1914-18 conflict still being found over a century on. The two unidentified men were buried among the perfectly aligned gravestones at Loos-en-Gohelle alongside 46 other unknown soldiers identified by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty
Princess Anne has been enjoying her knee-high boots

It looked like the stylish boots were set to be Princess Anne's footwear of choice for the foreseeable, but she did an about-turn last week when she stepped out in a rather unexpected pair of dad trainers!

Anne, Princess Royal reacts with Chris Lovatt of E.ON as she visits E.ON's Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant to tour the site and meet the team on October 2, 2024 in Sheffield, England© Getty
Princess Anne surprised in dad trainers during a visit to Sheffielf

Popular with Gen Z, dad trainers are loved for offering comfort over style, making them perfect for days that require lots of walking.

Princess Anne's pair of choice featured a bold white stripe along the sole, contrasting the pristine black design of the rest of the shoe.

While she went for an athleisure look on her feet, the rest of Princess Anne's ensemble was as you'd expect from the 74-year-old.

She opted to wear a coordinating check pair of trousers and a button-up blazer, adding a smart navy jacket and matching gloves, keeping her warm during her visit to Sheffield.

Princess Anne walking outside with a man© Getty
Princess Anne look comfortable in her dad trainers

Further layering up against the chill, the Princess Royal wore a stylish silk scarf tied loosely around her shoulders. She carried a timeless black leather bag and looked joyful as she walked around energy provider E.ON's Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant.

Princess Anne's autumn looks

The Princess Royal's wardrobe is incredibly versatile, and she switches with ease between casual styles and formal attire, though she looks most comfortable in her laidback, outdoorsy outfits, comprising of wax jackets and sensible trousers.

Princess Anne in casual clothes© Shutterstock
Princess Anne looked laidback in the summer

This summer she debuted her most casual look to date, opting to wear a soft flannel checked shirt with blue jeans and trainers for a horse-related engagement.

Her daughter, Zara Tindall, rocks low-key outfits just as well, regularly favouring casual white jeans and trainers for royal outings. Her equestrian uniform of leggings and fleeces suits the mother-of-three well too, and helps her remain ready for anything, be it the school run, horse training or a day out with the family.

Zara running with brown horse© Getty
Zara Tindall loves white jeans

We look forward to seeing if her daughters, Mia, 10, and Lena, six, inherit their mother and grandmother's unique, laidback royal style.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Read More