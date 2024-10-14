Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne wows in 90s suede skirt and knee-high boots
Subscribe
Princess Anne wows in 90s suede skirt and knee-high boots
Princess Anne wearing red coat and smiling© Getty

Princess Anne wows in 90s suede skirt and knee-high boots

The Princess Royal gave us all a lesson in autumn dressing

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
8 minutes ago
Share this:

While Princess Anne looked lovely this summer in a variety of linen dresses and lightweight suits, autumn is clearly her season when it comes to fashion.

Just like us, the Princess Royal seems to love the cosy season, saving up all of her best looks for her October outings. In the last few weeks she has wowed on several occasions, switching from coordinating red outfits with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, to velvet numbers and smart check flares.

While she has debuted several autumn-ideal looks in the past few weeks, it was a visit to Hampshire's Warsash Sailing Club last week that impressed fashion lovers the most.

The occasion saw Princess Anne celebrate the opening of the club's newly restored clubhouse and she certainly looked smart for the special day, donning a knee-length suede skirt in chestnut brown.

She coordinated the skirt perfectly with her blue tweed blazer, which featured brown leather buttons in the exact shade of her skirt.

Princess Anne paired her leather skirt with knee-length boots, a favourite of the 74-year-old, who has worn them on several occasions in recent weeks, including a visit to France and during an engagement held to honour the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association.

Read on to see Princess Anne's favourite boots and how she styles them.

Princess Anne's knee-high boots

1/3

Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal reads a blessing as she attends the funeral of two unidentified Scottish soldiers who died during World War I, as they are buried at the Loos British Cemetery of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), in Loos-en-Gohelle, near Lens, northern France, on Septmber 26, 2024. Gun salutes rang out as two Scottish soldiers killed in World War I were reburied in northern France where Britain's Princess Anne opened an extended cemetery for the dead from the 1914-18 conflict still being found over a century on. The two unidentified men were buried among the perfectly aligned gravestones at Loos-en-Gohelle alongside 46 other unknown soldiers identified by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty

In northern France

The Princess Royal slipped her knee-high boots on during a sombre occasion in northern France, which saw two unidentified Scottish soldiers from World War 1 reburied.

For the emotional engagement, Princess Anne paired her boots with a dark green outfit accessorised with a poppy print scarf.

2/3

Princess Anne onstage giving a speech© Spinal Injuries Association

With a tweed blazer

Attending the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association, Princess Anne wore a stylish tweed blazer and skirt combo, complemented by her knee-high boots.

3/3

Princess Anne bending down to receive a bunch of flowers © Warsash Sailing Club

At the sailing club

The Princess Royal's latest look, complete with a suede skirt, is our favourite styling of her footwear so far – so chic!


LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participation in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More