Princess Anne wows in 90s suede skirt and knee-high boots

While Princess Anne looked lovely this summer in a variety of linen dresses and lightweight suits, autumn is clearly her season when it comes to fashion.

Just like us, the Princess Royal seems to love the cosy season, saving up all of her best looks for her October outings. In the last few weeks she has wowed on several occasions, switching from coordinating red outfits with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, to velvet numbers and smart check flares.

While she has debuted several autumn-ideal looks in the past few weeks, it was a visit to Hampshire's Warsash Sailing Club last week that impressed fashion lovers the most.

The occasion saw Princess Anne celebrate the opening of the club's newly restored clubhouse and she certainly looked smart for the special day, donning a knee-length suede skirt in chestnut brown.

She coordinated the skirt perfectly with her blue tweed blazer, which featured brown leather buttons in the exact shade of her skirt.

Princess Anne paired her leather skirt with knee-length boots, a favourite of the 74-year-old, who has worn them on several occasions in recent weeks, including a visit to France and during an engagement held to honour the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association.

Read on to see Princess Anne's favourite boots and how she styles them.

Princess Anne's knee-high boots

1/ 3 © Getty In northern France The Princess Royal slipped her knee-high boots on during a sombre occasion in northern France, which saw two unidentified Scottish soldiers from World War 1 reburied. For the emotional engagement, Princess Anne paired her boots with a dark green outfit accessorised with a poppy print scarf.

2/ 3 © Spinal Injuries Association With a tweed blazer Attending the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association, Princess Anne wore a stylish tweed blazer and skirt combo, complemented by her knee-high boots.



3/ 3 © Warsash Sailing Club At the sailing club The Princess Royal's latest look, complete with a suede skirt, is our favourite styling of her footwear so far – so chic!



LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast