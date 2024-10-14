Princess Anne wows in 90s suede skirt and knee-high boots

While she has debuted several autumn-ideal looks in the past few weeks, it was a visit to Hampshire's Warsash Sailing Club last week that impressed fashion lovers the most.
The occasion saw Princess Anne celebrate the opening of the club's newly restored clubhouse and she certainly looked smart for the special day, donning a knee-length suede skirt in chestnut brown.
She coordinated the skirt perfectly with her blue tweed blazer, which featured brown leather buttons in the exact shade of her skirt.
Princess Anne paired her leather skirt with knee-length boots, a favourite of the 74-year-old, who has worn them on several occasions in recent weeks, including a visit to France and during an engagement held to honour the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association.
Read on to see Princess Anne's favourite boots and how she styles them.
Princess Anne's knee-high boots
In northern France
The Princess Royal slipped her knee-high boots on during a sombre occasion in northern France, which saw two unidentified Scottish soldiers from World War 1 reburied.
For the emotional engagement, Princess Anne paired her boots with a dark green outfit accessorised with a poppy print scarf.
With a tweed blazer
Attending the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association, Princess Anne wore a stylish tweed blazer and skirt combo, complemented by her knee-high boots.
At the sailing club
The Princess Royal's latest look, complete with a suede skirt, is our favourite styling of her footwear so far – so chic!
