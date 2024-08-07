Princess Anne embodies elegance in pearls and vampy red lipstick

Princess Anne looked poised and elegant as ever as she stepped out in Edinburgh wearing a sleek wool coat and striking tartan accessories on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal's outing was in aid of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and comes just weeks after the 73-year-old royal was hospitalised after suffering a head injury and concussion after she was kicked by a horse.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has nothing to do with permanent body ink but is rather a colourful spectacle which aims to showcase the best of the British Military with international performances from a global cast.

According to the website, attendees can expect "emotionally charged entertainment featuring cutting edge lighting, sound and military precision."

© Jane Barlow - PA Images The Princess Royal receives the salute during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle.

Displaying her usual sartorial prowess, the Princess cut an elegant figure in her tailored outerwear, which she layered over an emerald green dress and elevated with a striking tartan neck scarf.

Paying homage to the traditional Scottish print, the royal also added a tartan wool scarf draped over her shoulders, completing her ensemble with navy gloves and polished navy loafers.

The mother-of-two wore her raven hair in her usual chignon hairstyle, highlighting her glittering diamond and pearl drop earrings - a unique addition to her exquisite jewellery collection.

The striking earrings looked similar to the late Queen's precious Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings, which were given to Her Late Majesty for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

© Getty The late Queen last wore the Bahrain Diamond and Pearl earrings in 2015

The ruler of Bahrain gifted then-Princess Elizabeth several large pearls – two of which feature as droplets on the glittering earrings. The jewellery features trios of round and baguette diamonds, and both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh have borrowed them for outings in the past.

Despite the similarity, Princess Anne's earrings appeared to boast a delicate ribbon of diamonds formed into a sweet bow motif, suggesting they're a pair from her personal collection.

© PA The Princess Royal's earrings were similar, but not the same

Adding a healthy dose of glamour to her fitted, feminine ensemble, the Princess Royal added a slick of bright red lipstick.

The ritual of wearing a berry-red lipstick for royal outings is a beauty habit the Princess Royal seems to have inherited from her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty The Queen always carried a red lipstick with her

Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Woman Behind The Throne, previously claimed that some of the Queen's most important handbag items were her lipstick and compact mirror.

"At the end of a luncheon or a dinner, even a banquet set with silver gilt and antique porcelain, she has the somewhat outré habit of opening her bag, pulling out a compact and reapplying her lipstick," she writes.