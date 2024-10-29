Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne wows in fringed suede knee-high boots
Princess Anne reading a book and smiling while wearing red lipstick© Getty

Princess Anne wows in tasselled suede knee-high boots

The Princess Royal looked chic as ever

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
If we didn't know any better, we'd say Princess Anne is enjoying the recent influx of country music infused pop that's dominating the airwaves right now.

Why? Because the Princess Royal has embraced all things country and western, donning a cowboy-inspired pair of fringed leather boots for her latest appearance.

The 74-year-old has been wearing knee-high boots consistently this autumn, choosing the style for several recent engagements, but last week she switched out her normal brown knee-high boots for a jazzier style, complete with flouncy tassels.

Princess Anne was opening new £40m facilities at the West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, wearing tasselled suede knee-high boots in a regal navy-blue shade. The jazzy fringed tassels swing the length of her boots, adding a fashion-forward element to the Kings's sister's ensemble.

The royal paired her stylish boots with a tartan skirt, an oversized navy blue blazer and a blue and white printed scarf.

She added leather gloves and a leather bag to accessorise her look, with the engagement seeing her tour the hospital facilities and chat to patients and occupational therapy staff about the new facilities.

Royal connections

Princess Anne isn't the first member of her family to visit the hospital. Princess Anne's grandmother, the Queen Mother, opened the facility in 1964, while her brother, King Charles visited the hospital in 2010.

Anne's autumn wardrobe

As the hardest working member of the royal family, it's admirable that Princess Anne manages to consistently wear impressive, inventive outfits.

Princess Anne onstage giving a speech© Spinal Injuries Association
Princess Anne consistently impresses with her outfits

While she is known to rewear items from both her own wardrobe and that of her mother, the Princess Royal manages to make the garments look fresh and new, styling them in different ways each time.

Take her fringed boots, for example. The Princess Royal previously wore them in 2021, but they looked totally different. For that outing, Princess Anne paired the statement footwear with a mint green coat.

Princess Anne walking in a green coat and fringed boots© Getty
Princess Anne wore her boots in 2021

In February of this year, Princess Anne wore her boots with a long navy coat and punchy purple scarf, while a trip to Manchester the same week saw her wear the boots with a camel trench coat, proving they are a truly versatile item.

Princess Anne was pictured in a purple scarf, perhaps a nod to the school colours
Princess Anne wore her boots in February 2024

With her love of knee-high boots clear for all to see, we look forward to Princess Anne's next outing to see how she styles the fashionable footwear.

