Princess Anne rewears her favourite hand-me-down coat from late Queen

Princess Anne and her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, shared a strong bond, and the Princess Royal has found a charming way to keep her beloved mother close since her death.

The 75-year-old paid homage to the late monarch last week when she went to the British Standards Institution's International Electrotechnical Commission Annual Meeting in Edinburgh, wearing an item from her mother's wardrobe.

For the annual event, Princess Anne wore Queen Elizabeth's purple suede jacket, complete with a timeless check design. She paired it with a check skirt in a navy pattern, wearing a high-necked silky printed blouse beneath.

To ward off the Scottish chill, Princess Anne wore a pair of cosy-looking gloves.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted that the bold purple number initially belonged to Queen Elizabeth, who most recently wore it in 2010, also in Scotland, when she disembarked the Hebridean Princess at Scrabster Harbour.

Perhaps the jaunty jacket lives in the wardrobe at Holyrood House, or maybe Balmoral, given both the royal ladies wore it during their time in Scotland.

© BBC Nottingham / Getty Princess Anne wore the same coat the Queen wore in 2010

While many royal fan were quick to notice the item appeared to have been borrowed from Princess Anne's mother, what they might not have noticed is that this isn't the first time 74-year-old Princess Anne has worn the jacket.

The Princess Royal also wore the garment in February 2024 for an outing in Nottingham.

Purple reign

Purple seems to be Princess Anne's colour of choice at present. While many people are opting to wear colour of the moment burgundy, the royal has been drawn to purple, also wearing the pretty colour last week.

During the same visit to Edinburgh, the Princess attended the 200th anniversary of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, wearing a regal-looking purple coat.

Her coat of choice featured two shades of purple, with a deep purple velvet colour contrasting the lavender of the main garment.

© Getty Princess Anne is loving purple

Princess Anne previously wore the outfit three years ago in October 2021, to attend the Service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, again taking inspiration from her mother, who wore a strikingly similar two-tone purple coat in both 2012 and 2017, proving it's a style incredibly popular with the royal ladies.

