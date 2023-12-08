Harper Beckham looks so elegant in black dress for 'special day' alongside lookalike mum Victoria

Victoria Beckham has established herself as a fashion icon and now her daughter Harper is setting the agenda out with her lookalike mum.

The fashion designer, 49, took to Instagram to share snaps from what Victoria described as a 'special day' with daughter Harper at an event hosted by US Vogue in Miami.

Twelve-year-old Harper looked so sweet in a simple black maxi dress with spaghetti straps and a square neckline. She paired the timeless dress with a pair of casual footwear that made the outfit look effortlessly cool – a pair of white trainers.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham stunned with daughter Harper

The daughter of the British icon wore her hair in a slick ponytail for an effortless off-duty look and wore uber-natural makeup.

Her mother Victoria looked chic as always. The former Spice Girl wore a white two-piece suit from her eponymous fashion brand with a sharp blazer with the sleeves scrunched to the elbow for a boyish touch and wide-leg trousers that revealed a peek at her black stilettos.

© Instagram Victoria looked so stylish in white

The mother-of-four added a loose V-neck tee which she tucked into the trousers and cinched her waist with a leather black belt. Her long brunette locks were worn in loose waves and she kept accessories simple by adding an understated gold watch.

Victoria shared the sweet snap with daughter Harper with her 32.2 million Instagram followers. Speaking to her fans, Victoria wrote: "Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx".

© Instagram VB stunned with her pals

She added another carousel of photos with her friends - footballer Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Elena Galera, as well as Isabela Grutman, hairdresser Ken Paves, and Natasa Gorham.

© Instagram VB with Isabela Grutman

She captioned the second post: "Thank you @voguemagazine, @thewebster and my friends for an amazing lunch and talk today! So thrilled for my fashion, #VBFragrance and #VBEyewear to be here in Miami. Loved meeting all of the #Vogue100 ladies and thank you @lhd for hosting us and @lilahramzi for our wonderful talk. Kisses from Miami xx".

Victoria was seen on a panel talking to Vogue's Lilah Ramzi before posing in a glamorous bar with her stylish pals.

© Instagram Victoria sat down with Vogue

Harper is a clear fan of a slinky floor-length dress. She was seen wearing a baby pink number in the same fit as last night's look when she stepped onto the red carpet for the Netflix Beckham UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in October.

© Getty The whole family recently united to attend the Beckham premiere in London

Harper is often seen posing with her mother or former England footballer David Beckham, 48. Recently the fashion designer shared a photo of her husband and daughter Harper smiling blissfully before she headed off to school.

© Instagram David and Harper shared a sweet moment before school

The father-daughter duo have also posed in a more relaxed setting than yesterday's event – they looked relaxed posing outside on their incredible Cotswold estate where David stepped away from his glamorous wardrobe staples and donned a khaki floppy hat and gilet.