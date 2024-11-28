Katie Holmes' radiant TV appearance leaves fans wondering the same thing

Katie Holmes put on a dazzling display when she rocked up at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday looking sensational.

The 45-year-old was full of up-beat energy as she chatted to the host about her Broadway show Our Town.

But her words were practically eclipsed by her show-stopping appearance.

Katie was radiant in a pretty, one-sleeved, knitted dress with a sequin collar. She wore her long hair in loose waves and her complexion was glowing.

Social media lit up with comments from fans asking the same thing... how does she look so good?

© NBC Katie looked light and carefree

Many said she was aging in reverse and demanded to know her beauty secrets.

Katie looked all-natural and at ease during her chat with the host. Ironically, the chat moved to a conversation about an unflattering photo of herself which was shown to viewers.

In the snap, Katie was fast asleep on a couch, taking a nap in the basement of a theatre.

© NBC Katie Holmes put on an animated display

It was snapped in the middle of a work meeting, and Katie confessed she was rather partial to finding a place to catch forty winks.

It's a magical time of year for Katie who has been reunited with her daughter, Suri in time for the holidays.

© TikTok/Getty Suri is at college

The teen was spotted back in New York last week and it's likely she's staying put for Thanksgiving.

Suri left the nest in the fall to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

It's her second trip back in as many weeks as she returned to support her mom in her play and according to the NY Daily News, she was part of the standing ovation.

© James Devaney Katie is an all-natural beauty

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

© Getty Images Katie raised Suri in New York

While she misses her daughter being so close by, she's excited about her new chapter.

"I'm proud of my daughter," she said. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."