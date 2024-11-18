Nicole Kidman reveals the surprising truth behind Tom Cruise divorce celebration photo

Nicole Kidman has finally addressed the iconic 2001 photo that has lived rent-free in internet culture, supposedly showing her in a jubilant state after finalizing her divorce from Tom Cruise.

But as it turns out, the truth behind the image is much more subdued—and a far cry from the tale that has been spun for decades.

“That’s not true,” Nicole shared during her British GQ Men of the Year cover story interview, published Monday.

When asked about the meme that depicts her walking with her arms raised in what many interpreted as a gesture of sweet relief, Nicole was quick to clarify. “That was not me,” the Oscar-winning actress revealed. “That was from a film. That wasn’t real life. I know that image!”

Nicole didn’t specify which film the moment came from, but the revelation squashes the long-held myth that the image was snapped during her post-divorce bliss from her high-profile split with Tom.

© DR/X17online.com Nicole Kidman's photo that turned into a viral meme

In the photo, Nicole is seen wearing a patterned top, green capris, and sneakers—an ensemble now forever associated with a cultural meme of triumphant freedom. While Nicole is happy to clear the air, it’s hard to deny the enduring impact of the viral moment.

The meme resurfaced in September when Jenna Dewan shared it on Instagram Stories after she and her ex-husband Channing Tatum settled their own contentious divorce.

© Barry King Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise

For Nicole, however, the meme is merely an extension of the many narratives people build around her life—a reality she seems to take in stride.

Nicole and Tom were married for over a decade, tying the knot in 1990. Together, they adopted two children: Isabella, now 31, and Connor, now 29.

Their split in 2001 shocked Hollywood, and while Tom moved on with Katie Holmes—whom he married in 2006 before divorcing in 2012—Nicole found love with country music superstar Keith Urban. The two began dating in 2005, tied the knot a year later, and now share two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder

While Nicole’s personal life often grabs headlines, she shared in the interview that her emotional core remains deeply connected to her family and experiences. “I wake up at 3 a.m. crying and gasping,” she confessed, referring to the overwhelming emotions she feels about her life, marriage, and children. “Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you. And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. Life is, whew.”

But it wasn’t just the divorce meme that Nicole wanted to clarify. She also took the opportunity to address another viral moment—the peculiar way she clapped at the 2017 Academy Awards.

© Jeff Kravitz Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise during The 72nd Annual Academy Awards

The footage, which showed Nicole applauding with just her palms, instantly became meme fodder. Her explanation? Practicality trumped optics. “I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry,” she shared with a laugh. “There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?”

And then there’s the now-famous AMC ad, where Nicole passionately extols the magic of going back to the cinema in a post-pandemic world. The ad has become a cult favorite, spawning endless memes, fan tributes, and even parodies. But Nicole, ever the champion of the arts, takes it all in good humor. “I’ll do anything for cinema,” she quipped.