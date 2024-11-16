Katie Holmes stays on trend with statement-making cowboy boots — see photo

Yeehaw! Katie Holmes made a statement as she was spotted out and about in New York City this week, rocking snake-skin cowboy boots.

The actress was pictured making her way into the Barrymore Theatre ahead of the November 15th performance of her Broadway show Our Town.

Keeping warm in the brisk November air, Katie wore a navy jacket over a black sweater with white stripes, light-wash loose jeans and accessorized with a tan leather tote bag and a Christmas-themed Starbucks takeaway cup.

Her boots took pride of place though, with the western-style of boots in a tan color with snake print design and a pointed toe.

© Backgrid Katie looks stylish in her cowboy boots

HELLO! Fashion Magazine called the stylish boot style "still utterly relevant even as 2024 draws to a close," suggesting that "there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to rocking the larger-than-life boot," with "fringed suede tan styles ideal if you're paying homage to OG Glastonbury boho girlie Sienna Miller, whereas flashy disco-esque shades are very Renaissance Beyoncé".

© Michael Simon Katie is seen on her way to the theatre in New York City

Katie's street style has always mixed classic pieces such as jeans and tailored jackets with fun accessories, and when it comes to the red carpet, she is also boldly championing retro looks, most recently reviving the color blocking trend at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024.

The 45-year-old hit the red carpet in a longline Carolina Herrera gown, which featured a punch pink and lipstick red palette, cut-out side detailing, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and an on-trend black bow at the back.

© Getty Katie arrives at the "CFDA Fashion Awards" on October 28, 2024

The color block fad was inspired by 1960s mod styles, but was embraced by celebrities and designers in the 2000s, when fashion was focused on bold prints, neon hues and bodycon silhouettes.

Katie is also, we're sure, taking inspiration from her 18-year-old teen Suri, who is now in her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon in Pennsylvania.

© Bruce Glikas Katie during the opening night curtain call for the revival of "Our Town"

The college is only an hour's flight away from New York City, where Katie raised her only daughter and Suri recently went back home to visit her mom to watch Our Town ahead of opening night.

Suri was spotted in the audience cheering on Katie and giving her a standing ovation, along with dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark and divorce attorney Ken Jewell, two friends of Katie's. It is thought Suri will also return for Thanksgiving break at the end of November.