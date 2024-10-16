Katie Holmes' tearful moment amid daughter Suri's return to NYC

Katie Holmes is back to making waves on the stage with the official opening of the play Our Town on Broadway, and it looks like her daughter's along for the ride as well.

Katie's daughter Suri Cruise, 18, was spotted strolling through New York City with a friend earlier this week, likely on her first semester break from her studies at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

But while the teen acclimates back into the busy NYC lifestyle once again, even if briefly, her mom, 45, is one of the stars headlining several sold-out shows of one of Broadway's new fall hits.

Our Town is considered an American classic, originally written by Thornton Wilder, and directed by Kenny Leon, also starring Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch. And Katie is reflecting on being part of another one of her co-stars' dreams.

Hagan Oliveras, who stars as Wally Webb in the play, shared a lengthy dedication to the entire cast and crew of the show for working so tirelessly to bring it all to life. What makes it even more special for the young actor is that Our Town marks his Broadway debut.

Katie took to her Instagram Stories with his post and shared a sweet message of her own alongside it, writing: "It was such an honor to participate in your debut Broadway show Hagan."

"To bow with you on opening night brought tears to my eyes. I am so proud of you and so very inspired by you. Love you tons," she added.

Our Town officially opened its doors to the public on October 10 after running in previews for nearly a month, and will continue for a limited engagement at the Barrymore Theatre.

Kenny showered Katie with praise during a recent conversation with Town & Country. "People don't realize her breadth and wealth of talent," he said.

© Getty Images Alongside Katie and Hagan, Zoey Deutch and Jim Parsons also star in the play

"This is basically an ensemble piece, so I really need actors who can understand subtext — what's really going on beneath these words. She can play danger. She can play love, envy. I just want the presence that is Katie Holmes on stage."

The Dawson's Creek star also spoke about finding a balance between projects and developing a more considered approach to taking on work, now that she has the ability to make executive decisions both in front of and behind the camera.

© Getty Images "Our Town" opened on Broadway on October 10

"Do I have 20 scripts at my door, all with the green light? No. Would that make life easier? Yes. Is that unrealistic? Yes," she admitted. "Everybody has to find their interesting story, try to put it together, and make poetry out of things."

"There's a lot of thought that goes into the projects I work on, but at the end of the day you still want to create something that people will respond to. You're always at the whim of someone."

© Instagram "There's a lot of thought that goes into the projects I work on."

Katie also briefly spoke about Suri and her journey away from home, gushing: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."