6 pieces from luxury sustainable brands you'll want to keep forever

It makes perfect sense to assume that a higher price point for clothing must result in a more ethical way to shop. You wouldn't be alone in thinking luxury must automatically equate to better materials, artisan production and fair wages for garment workers, but this isn't always the case.

According to sustainable fashion platform Good On You, only 10 per cent of luxury fashion brands investigated by them rated 'Good' or 'Great' by their standards. Common practices in the worst rated luxury fashion brands included the use of animal skin and fur, as well as failing to meet living wage requirements for their garment workers.

If you're looking to invest in conscious fashion that can truly last you a lifetime, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, Georgia Brown, shares her favourite sustainable fashion brands you need to have on your radar.

Vivienne Westwood

Known as one of Britain’s most influential fashion designers, Vivenne Westwood wasn't just about fashion; she was a fierce advocate for social and environmental causes.

She was one of the first in the fashion industry to make the climate crisis her business, and today, more than 90% of all garments produced by the fashion house are made from renewable materials, such as organic, recycled and regenerative cotton; sustainably-sourced viscose; and linen and hemp. We love: Sunday Dress, £620 and Mabel Tote Bag, £xxx

Ganni

Copenhagen Fashion Week has become the world's most sustainable runway, offering slots only to brands that pledge to produce at least 60% of their collection from certified, earth-conscious materials or deadstock fabric.

It only makes sense, therefore, that Danish brand Ganni sets itself apart in the sustainability space. With their playful, whimsy designs, flattering feminine cuts and wearable basics, Ganni garments swiftly became an It-girl must-have. They encourage making their garments last a lifetime with complimentary repairs and tailoring in partnership with SOJO, so you can be assured a Ganni investment is a worthwhile one. We love: Black velvet ruched top, £195

Spell

Born in Byron Bay, Spell is an Australian fashion brand offering beautiful bold prints, bohemian ruffled garments and edgy denim separates.

We love that this brand strives to put people and the planet first, resulting in an impressive conscious collection of luxe pieces. Every spell garment aims to champion fibres that are circular, regenerative and renewable. We love: Painter's Garden Lace Maxi Dress, £305

Roop

No eco-conscious fashion maven's wardrobe is complete without a ROOP bag. These beautifully crafted, unique and colorful accessories use furoshiki knots to transform upcycled or deadstock fabrics, giving new life to materials that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

Despite its growth, the brand focuses on small-batch, handmade production, making a mindful approach to slow fashion. ROOP's founder Natasha Fernandes Anjo also believes that sustainable garments shouldn't cost the earth, making this seriously luxe-looking accessory relatively affordable. We love: Baby furoshiki bag, £60

Stella McCartney

For over 20 years, Stella McCartney has been at the leading edge of sustainable fashion, pioneering vegan and eco-fabrics before most people had ever heard of them. Her womenswear is known for its sharp tailoring, bold aesthetics and the fact that it has won pretty much every award for sustainable fashion out there. We love: Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer, £1,450 and Pleated Low-Rise Trousers, £890 and and Stella Heels, £xxx

Gabriela Hearst

One of Gabriela Hearst's most loyal followers is the Duchess of Sussex, and with eco-credentials as impressive as they are, it's easy to see why Meghan chooses the brand to complement her penchant for effortless luxury dressing.

In 2015 - long before sustainability was the status quo - Gabriela Heasrt launched her first collection with the aim to create a brand that was "well made and long lasting". She was also one of the first to eliminate the use of virgin materials on her runway, proving that there is always a space for pre-loved in the luxury space. We love: Celeus Knit Hobo Bag in Rosa Cashmere Silk, £2,350 and Cut out dress, £xxx

