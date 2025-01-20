Willow Smith's heartbreak as Malibu home is burned down in devastating Los Angeles wildfires

Willow Smith, the talented musician and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is among the latest celebrities to face heartbreak as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc.

Tragically, aerial photographs have revealed that Willow’s stunning $4 million Malibu home has been reduced to rubble, another victim of California’s most destructive wildfire in history.

The 24-year-old has yet to comment publicly about the loss of her home, which she purchased in 2020.

Nestled in the hills of Malibu, the house was a masterpiece of modern architecture, offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms, it was the epitome of California luxury.

Before the fire, the property boasted expansive glass walls that stretched from floor to ceiling, seamlessly blending the indoor and outdoor spaces.

© Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner Willow Smith's Malibu home is seen in ruins after it was destroyed by the LA wildfires which began on January 7

The design allowed for an abundance of natural light while showcasing the lush greenery that surrounded the hillside retreat. A serene seating area above the garage, complete with a cozy umbrella for shade, offered the perfect spot to take in the breathtaking coastal views.

However, in the wake of the fire, all that remains is rubble. Some charred walls are still standing, but the damage appears catastrophic, leaving little to no hope of salvaging anything from the destruction. The only items left standing were a Buddha statue and a sun dial.

It is currently unclear whether Willow was residing in the Malibu home full-time or where she was when the fire engulfed her property. Additionally, there is no word on whether her parents’ home, also located in California, was affected by the blaze.

© Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith'ss daughter, bought the four bedroom, five bathroom home, which spanned almost 3,000 square feet, for around $4million in 2020.

Willow, who rose to fame at a young age with her hit single Whip My Hair, is the youngest of Will and Jada’s two children.

Her older brother, Jaden, 26, is also a celebrated musician and actor. Will’s eldest son, Trey, 31, from his previous marriage, completes the Smith family.

This tragic loss is a stark reminder of the devastation that the wildfires have caused across California. Willow joins a growing list of celebrities who have seen their homes destroyed.

© Instagram Willow Smith sits by her pool

Paris Hilton is another high-profile victim of the fires. The socialite and entrepreneur shared her heartbreak on Instagram, revealing that she and her family had watched their Malibu home burn down on live television.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Paris wrote in an emotional caption, giving a glimpse of the profound sadness faced by those who have lost so much.

The scale of the destruction has been unimaginable, with countless families displaced and iconic properties reduced to ash. The fires, fueled by intense winds and dry conditions, have ravaged thousands of acres, making this one of the most catastrophic events in California’s history.