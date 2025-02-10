Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman stuns in leather skirt as she makes rare appearance
Subscribe
Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman stuns in leather skirt as she makes rare appearance
Lauren Silverman attends Crickle Daisy party© Getty

Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman stuns in leather skirt as she makes rare appearance

The couple got engaged in 2021

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lauren Silverman made a rare and glamorous appearance at an exclusive pre-Valentine's breakfast hosted by philanthropist and entrepreneur Petra Ecclestone

The intimate gathering, held at the elegant La Maison Ani at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower, was a lavish affair and was attended by the likes of Petra's sister Tamara Ecclestone and Zara Martin. 

Petra Ecclestone and Lauren Silverman© Getty
Petra Ecclestone and Lauren Silverman at the launch of Crickle Daisy's newest collection

Lauren, fiancée of music mogul Simon Cowell, looked lovely in a chic ensemble, consisting of a white, V-neck knitted blouse and a brown leather skirt, which she styled further with tanned boots and a dark denim jacket. 

With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, the mum-of-two amped up the glamour with a touch of blush, a slick of lip gloss and smokey eyes. 

The event celebrated the latest collection from Petra's playful beauty and nightwear brand, Crickle Daisy, with guests being treated to an indulgent breakfast featuring La Maison Ani's signature viennoiserie, Eggs Royale and Avocado Tartine, all complemented by Crickle Daisy-themed latte art. 

Guests also included Tamara Ecclestone and Zara Martin © Getty
Guests also included Tamara Ecclestone and Zara Martin

While the collection has been designed with young ladies in mind, there is also a buzz about expanding into boys' styles, with Lauren - a mum to two sons - playfully requesting matching pyjamas for her men. 

With Valentine's Day only days away, Lauren will no doubt be planning something special with her partner Simon. Although the America's Got Talent star has remained tight-lipped about exactly when their wedding day will take place, Simon has previously shared some thoughts about the planning process. 

Lauren Silverman© Getty
Lauren looked lovely in her leather skirt and knitted blouse

Walking the red carpet for AGT's 18th season last year, Simon was asked about taking the reins when it comes to organising the big day, insisting that it was "easy". 

He told reporters: "It depends on how big or small you make it. Don't forget, we've known each other a long time, so trust me, this is not going to be a thousand people turning up or whatever. It's easy." 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: All about Simon Cowell

The father-of-one appears to want to take the lead in putting preparations in place, which he explained to The Sun back in 2022: "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen – there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party."

Simon insisted: "No one knows when it's going to be – that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More