Amanda Holden wows in lacy halterneck jumpsuit

Eagled-eyed fans of Amanda Holden will know that she has a new collection out with Lipsy and it is a particular bodysuit which is going straight on our partywear wishlist.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, took to Instagram with a shared reel with the notoriously glitzy highstreet brand to reveal the newest additions to the line. Amanda looked stunning in the belted halterneck jumpsuit that got us talking.

WATCH: Amanda Holden twins with daughters during very spooky outing

The jumpsuit in question featured a halterneck, but not any old halterneck. The bodice of the jumpsuit met the neck with a panel of sheer black lace and the added detail of an ultra-trendy corsage. For an ultra-glamorous look, the bodysuit came down into a pair of wide-leg trousers.

The Heart Breakfast presenter wore her sleek blonde hair in an understated style, simply straightening it and tucking it behind her ears.

Amanda's makeup was characteristically glowing. The star of Amanda and Alan's Italian Job was seen in a gold smokey eye and a glossy pale pink lip and she added finishing touches to her Christmas party aesthetic in the form of a simple gold bangle and light pink stiletto nails.

The Instagram post that reached Amanda's 2 million followers was captioned: "ALL THE (PARTY) VIBES. Nothing says ‘party season’ quite like these outfits. Glow get ‘em."

© Getty Amanda always looks the epitome of glam

Needless to say, Amanda's followers were lapping up her newest outfit. One user commented, "So gorgeous!" with accompanying heart-eye emojis, whilst another said, "Looking so stunningly beautiful Amanda as you always do."

© Getty Amanda Holden rocks leather midi dress with black sunglasses

Amanda's style choices fit for a Christmas or New Year's Eve party have been ticking all our boxes of late. The star looked nothing short of an old Hollywood star in a bodycon floor-length gown covered in gold sparkles. The Van Cleef & Arpels '5 Motif' layered necklaces were the ideal finishing touch.

If looking for a leather dress to introduce into your autumn/winter wardrobe, Amanda provided all the inspo when she stepped out earlier this month wearing a waist-cinching leather number with a leg-split and belt tie. The former This Morning presenter styled the midi dress with a pair of classic black stilettos in a patent finish and simple gold jewellery.

© Getty Amanda looked like a snow queen in all white

Amanda's recent snow queen look was also a sight to behold. The I Can See Your Voice panellist was seen wearing a cream satin midi skirt with a cropped zip-up jumper in the same shade tied together with a pair of cream leather knee-high boots creating a winter aesthetic we can all feel inspired by when we are bored of the dark colours in our wardrobes.

Fans also enjoy seeing what Amanda is up to out of the limelight. Earlier this week the TV judge took her daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, to a Halloween event at Blenheim Palace. The trio had a fabulous time riding the helter-skelter, following the trail through walls of skeletons and braving the graveyard walk.

© Instagram Amanda and her girls had a spooky time

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden looks almost unrecognisable in new photo

Amanda's oldest daughter, whom she shares with her husband of 15 years Chris Hughes, is looking to enter the limelight like her mother. The 17-year-old was signed by modelling agency Storm last year and her mother told Fabulous magazine: "At the moment, Lexi's learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."