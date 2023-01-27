8 best celebrity winter bikini photos: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, Rebel Wilson & more Amanda Holden and Michelle Keegan join the gorgeous stars who are giving us winter sun inspiration

Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan and Rebel Wilson are among the stars who have been making us seriously jealous with their stunning family holiday photos in far-flung destinations this winter – not to mention their amazing figures

Whether they're staying in the Maldives, Mexico or Antigua, these stars have all donned their finest sequin, string and colourful swimwear to serve up some serious swimwear style inspiration.

Keep scrolling for all the best celebrity beach photos to brighten up your January...

Amanda Holden

Amanda's blue bandeau bikini is so dreamy

Amanda never disappoints when it comes to her holiday photos, and this stunning bikini snap was no exception. The BGT judge donned a pretty blue and white patterned two-piece from her favourite swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash, while sunning herself in Antigua one Boxing Day. Cheeky as ever, the presenter joked: "Bottoms up".

Michelle Keegan

Michelle's Australian winter-sun trip looked unforgettable

When the Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan landed in down under to film an Australian spin-off of the BBC series, she shared plenty of winter-sun beach snaps too. "My 1st week down unda," the actress captioned her post, and the star's six million Instagram fans flooded the comments section of the post with compliments. "You are amazing. Australia will love you as much as we do," one fan enthused.

Helen Skelton

Helen's UK retreat was perfection

It was almost two years ago, but Helen Skelton's glorious sauna snap at The Spa at Rudding Park Hotel still looks so dreamy.

The busy TV presenter treated herself to a well-earned rest with a picturesque view and her bikini photo proved that Helen was in great shape long before her dance partner Gorka Marquez put her through her paces.

Nicole Scherzinger

Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger looked absolutely unreal in a mustard-coloured bikini during her pre-Christmas trip to the United Arab Emirates with fiancé Thom Evans. The good looking duo posed for a sweet snap, but all eyes were on Nicole in her ultra flattering swimwear. She joked: "If I stand on my tippy toes will it make my legs look longer?!"

Rebel Wilson

Rebel rocking her red swimsuit is iconic

Rebel posed in a bright red one-piece with an extreme plunging neckline in her latest post, captioned "peace out 2021". Reflecting on her self-professed 'year of heath,' which saw her lose weight and get fit and healthy, the star also discussed turning 40 as she rounded up all her amazing career highlights from the past 12 months.

Busy Philipps

Busy's self declared 'thirst trap' was so gorgous

Cougar Town star Busy Philipps shared this arty photo as she posed in a swimming pool during her post-Christmas break. Rocking a stylish bronze string bikini top, Busy accessorised with chunky gold hoop earrings. She captioned the photo: "This is 100 percent the hottest self-timer pic I've ever taken- there's no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is: a thirst trap."

Myleene Klass

Myleene's sparkling gold bikini is swimwear goals

Heart radio presenter Myleene Klass looked amazing in a gold bikini as she sunned herself in the Maldives during her Christmas getaway with her fiancé Simon Motson and her three children. The 43-year-old star posed for a beach photo, showing off her glittering bikini top complete with gold sequin detailing.

Binky Felstead

Binky's high-waisted bikini is a fan favourite

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead made her followers green with envy when she posted photos from Zaya Nurai Island resort in Abu Dhabi. The mother-of-two showed off her amazing post-baby figure in a black two-piece with high-waisted bottoms as she perched on an ocean swing surrounded by crystal clear waters – stunning.

