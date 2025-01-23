Cameron Diaz's striking sister is her double — meet the fitness instructor and mom-of-four

Cameron Diaz isn't the only member of her family with movie star good looks.

The Charlie's Angels actress — who recently returned to the limelight after several years away focusing on her family — has an older sister Chimene and the resemblance is striking.

Cameron and Chimene grew up in a happy, working class family in Long Beach, California, where their Cuban father instilled in them the value of hard work.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see

Cameron has praised her parents for being hands-on and giving them an incredible childhood.

"We used to go camping because we couldn't really afford to go on vacations," she told The Telegraph of their memorable upbringing. "We would set up a tent, go fishing and barbecue over the fire."

© Getty Images Cameron Diaz and her sister Chimene have the same smile

The sisters also "absorbed his love of sports," something they've taken with them into their adult lives.

Cameron told the outlet: "My dad encouraged us to do anything we wanted. I had amazing parents, they were awesome."

While Cameron went on to carve out a career in the entertainment industry, Chimene took a different path.

Chimene has four kids

© Getty Images Cameron Diaz with her nieces, nephew, sister and mom

Cameron didn't have children until later in life when she and her husband Benji Madden quietly welcomed two kids.

But even before Cameron was a mom, she was an aunt to Chimene's four-strong brood. On social media, Chimene describes herself as a "Crazy mother of 4."

She has three daughters Emmi, Channing and Chloe, and a son, Emilio — named after their dad who died at the age of 58 — who served for his country in the Navy in 2018.

Cameron has a tight bond with her nieces and nephews.

Is Chimene single?

© Getty Images Chimene has shown her support for her sister Cameron

Chimene's ex-husband is country music star, Robby Armstrong, who she shares her children with. He appeared in the movie Gambit alongside his sister-in-law.

The relationship didn't last as Chimene described herself as a single mom in a social media post in 2022, when she gave a shout out to other single parents.

She's a realtor and fitness instructor

Chimene is a successful real estate agent in Seal Beach, California, not far from where she grew up.

She and her business partner Rhonda Buchanan, run the Buchanan and Diaz group.

Not only that, but Chimene is also into her fitness, just like her famous sister.

In 2017, she revealed she's officially earned her group fitness instructor certification and boasted: "My career is well on its way."

Cameron and Chimene's bond

© Getty Images Cameron and Chimene remain close

The siblings used to grace red carpets together with Chimene regularly stepping out to support Cameron in the early years of her career.

Cameron's decision to press pause on her career meant the there have't been many public photos of the pair in recent years.

However, Chimene has posted several of them on her now-private Instagram feed.

When Cameron published her The Body Book in 2013, Chimene was the first to say: "I'm so proud of my little sister."