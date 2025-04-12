Kate Hudson, 45, rocks micro shorts for date night with fiance at Coachella

Kate Hudson did Coachella right, as she rocked a pair of leather micro mini shorts at the annual music festival.

The 45-year-old had the vibes on lock as she was spotted entering the festival with fiance Danny Fujikawa on day one, where they watched the likes of Lady Gaga perform on the main stage.

Kate rocked the micro shorts with a loose white long-sleeved shirt, to keep her skin covered from the bright sun, and she tied a denim shirt around her waist for the cooler temperatures later in the evening. The actress paired the look with black-and-white knee-high cowboy boots, and kept her blond locks tied in a loose bun off her neck.

© DICAPUA / BACKGRID Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa attend day one of weekend one at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California

The pair's rare public appearance comes after Kate shared a glimpse "inside my camera roll" that hinted at their arrival in the Coachella valley.

The opening snap in the carousel captured the actress enjoying the sunshine alongside her daughter Rani and beau Danny in a luxurious swimming pool under blue skies.

© Kate Hudson Kate sits in hot tub with daughter Rani and fiance Danny

A later video showed Kate wearing the same shorts paired with a one-shoulder army green bodysuit, a black wide-brimmed hat and moccasin boots, as she performed a dance for the camera.

Other pictures from recent weeks included a photo of Kate and her niece, Rio – the daughter of Kate's brother, Oliver Hudson, and his wife Erinn Bartlett – courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game, and a screengrab of a facetime with Drew Tarver and Scott Macarthur, her Running Point co-stars.

Kate Hudson in Netflix’s Running Point

Kate is also mom to son Ryder, 21, with her first husband, Chris Robinson, and son, Bingham, with her ex, Matt Bellamy.

Ryder is now living and studying in New York City, and the actress called the move "hard".

"All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one," she said on Today.

© Instagram Ryder Robinson celebrated his two year anniversary with Piper

Ryder is thriving in New York, however, and recently shared a look into his two-year romance with fellow student Piper Lacy.

The couple reached their second anniversary in April and posted sweet snaps of each other to commemorate the romantic milestone.

"Year 2," wrote Ryder alongside a heart emoji, underneath a Polaroid photo of Piper with her arm wrapped around her boyfriend.