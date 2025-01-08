Goldie Hawn's first born grandson Ryder Robinson marks major life milestone

Goldie Hawn and her family are celebrating a huge milestone on January 7, 2025 as her oldest grandchild turned 21.

Ryder Robinson turned 21 and his mom, Kate Hudson, shared a beautiful tribute to her eldest son.

"Oh my baby Ryder, 21 today," she captioned a sweet video montage of moments from throughout his life.

"My cozy, hilarious, smart, dedicated, loving son. As a mama you wonder what this day will feel like and I have to say it is nothing as I expected. It’s better," she continued. "Every milestone on this journey to adulthood has been a joy and every year as wonderful as the next. I love you so!!! Happy Birthday."

The video was set to Johnny Cash's "I'm an Easy Rider," and featured pictures that saw him holding his newborn baby sister Rani, hugging his grandmother Goldie tight as they take a selfie, and many others including him bonding with stepdad Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson with mom Goldie (c) and son Ryder Robinson take a selfie

Ryder was born during Kate's marriage to Chris Robinson. The Almost Famous star met her first husband, the lead singer of The Black Crowes, at a party in New York City in May 2000. They married seven months later on New Year's Eve.

While the marriage didn't last, Kate and Chris managed to stay friends for decades, and they reunited in June 2022 for Ryder's high school graduation.

© Instagram Kate and her son Ryder talk on FaceTime with her younger children Bingham and Rani

Kate has managed to stay friends with all of her exes; she was also married to Matt Bellamy with whom she welcomed on Bingham.

Talking about her harmonious blended family, Kate previously told People: "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form."

© Instagram The exes came together for their son Ryder's graduation

One example of their modern family is how, her youngest daughter Rani, six, whose dad is fiance Danny, is also close with the four-year-old daughter of Matt.

"There is something that has been able to be nurtured in our family that is personally what I think is, it's very rare," she added, calling Rani and Matt's daughter "sisters".

© Getty Images Kate and husband Chris in 2004

During a 2024 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress also reflected on her first marriage, and in particular her mom Goldie's reaction to her daughter getting married at 21 to a then 34-year-old, admitting that her closest friends and family "let people make mistakes – and by the way, not a mistake".

"It was a whirlwind, we were engaged in four months, married at nine months, and then three years [later] I wanted to have a baby, and we had Ryder," before adding: "And then it started to do that downward spiral."