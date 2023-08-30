Mariska Hargitay shares unseen photo from wedding to Peter Hermann

The Law & Order: SVU star and the Younger star are also doting parents to three children

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are basking in the glow of their wedding anniversary, celebrating 19 years of marriage back on Monday, August 28.

In honor of the special day, Mariska, 59, shared a rare photo from their Santa Barbara, California wedding back in 2004, and clearly, the magic was there from day one.

In the photo, the actress, shot from behind, was seen dancing with her husband as they gazed into each other's eyes, with Mariska in her beautiful off the shoulder wedding gown and Peter, 56, in his smart suit with a baby pink tie.

"19 years. Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life," Mariska sweetly captioned her post, being inundated with a slew of messages from her many fans and friends.

"Love you guys! Happy everything," her close friend Ali Wentworth commented, with internet personality Meghan Walsh adding: "I've spent all day trying to remember why this date is important. DUH. Happy Anniversary!" and another one of her friends wrote: "One of the purest moments I have ever witnessed. The world was so right that day. Love, just love."

The two actors and TV power couple, over nearly two decades of marriage, have become parents to August, 17, and Amaya and Andrew, both 12, and raise them away from the spotlight.

Mariska and Peter met in 2001, when he made a guest appearance on an episode of Law & Order, and soon began dating after their on-set encounter.

In a previous interview with People, the longtime TV icon opened up about married life and parenting with Peter, and things couldn't be rosier.

"The thing that’s made me a better parent is my kids," she emotionally stated. "Because they taught me to really listen. My husband is my North Star, and my kids are my teachers."

She continued: "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me. Together we're just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

Mariska told the outlet about realizing Peter was "the one," saying: "As a little girl you're told, 'Oh, when it's the right person, you'll know. You'll know.' But listen, I had been engaged previously, and I never knew."

She recalled their first date, which was a visit to church. "'We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt.

"I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

She lovingly continued: "I never knew I'd so often be reminded on this journey that I married the right one. I waited and married the right one."

