Suits them perfectly! These royal women are power dressing this summer

While floaty kaftans and floral dresses usually dominate summer wardrobes, this year Europe’s royal women are favouring something sharper.

Since the start of spring, we have noticed a new royal fashion trend has been gaining momentum: the tailored suit.

The Princess of Wales is not new to the allure of a good ensemble. The mother-of-three has been seen sporting trouser and blazer combos for years, but now this particularly structured look seems to have caught on with the other royal ladies of Europe.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Queen Letizia of Spain, for example, have been wearing some wonderful similar outfits.

However, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mary of Denmark have stepped out with some gorgeous fits that have been giving the notably fashionable royals a run for their money.

The stylish fever also captured Princess Isabella of Denmark, who was seen dressed in a bright orange pantsuit on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace, celebrating King Frederik VIII's 57th birthday.

Here, we have rounded up the best tailored outfits worn by the most fashionable royal women this spring.

The Princess of Wales

© Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, looking stunning in Victoria Beckham

Princess Kate’s fashion is always impeccable, and even more impactful when spotlighting British talents.

During an event organised by the British Fashion Council in support and celebration of young British creatives, the royal stepped out in London in a moss-green suit designed by Victoria Beckham.

The outfit consisted of a simple, single-breasted jacket and 1970s-inspired flared trousers, which Catherine paired with a ruffled white shirt by the sustainable British brand Knatchbull and Ralph Lauren beige pumps.

The jewellery was simple and understated, but full of meaning, as the Princess wore the late Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which she had previously worn during Her Majesty’s funeral.

Queen Mary of Denmark

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark arrives at The Global Fashion Summit

Queen Mary looked sleek and modern wearing a daring look by designer Mark Kenly Domino Tan for the Global Fashion Summit.

The Danish royal stepped out in Copenhagen wearing a grey suit, featuring a kimono-style blazer that she accessorised with a tan two-tone woven leather belt from Australian brand Zimmermann, and a pair of under-the-knee culottes.

For the shoes, she chose simple, light-brown suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi and gold jewellery.

Some royal fans thought this look to be too edgy for a Queen, but we personally love how Mary mixes and matches styles and is always able to give her outfits a personal spin, while always looking regal.

Queen Letizia of Spain

© Getty Images Queen Letizia is wearing a suit by high-street brand Mango

This week, Queen Letizia wore a fabulous green suit to attend a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Students Residence (Residencia de Estudiantes). But this look is not only stunning, it’s also surprisingly budget-friendly.

The Spanish royal chose a set from the high-street brand Mango from their current collection, meaning it’s still available to purchase for less than £160.

The Queen completed the look with a pair of black Mary Jane pumps featuring a square heel from the French brand Sézane, paired with a barely visible, plain black top.

The mother-of-two is used to sparking controversy for her trendy and often affordable looks, and this occasion wasn’t different.

Some online users suggested that fast fashion has no place in a royal wardrobe, while other people were delighted to find out they, too, can look as chic as Letizia without breaking the bank.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco in a blue suit at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Princess Charlene is renowned for bold sartorial choices, and this suit she wore for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters was a perfect example.

Attending the trophy ceremony following the Men's Final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Lorenzo Musetti, the former athlete wore a wonderfully-tailored blue suit paired with cream pumps and a statement pearl necklace.

The Princess is famously a fan of power dressing, having worn pantsuits on numerous official occasions over the last couple of years.

For example, we can’t forget the £3,8k Giorgio Armani double-breasted ensemble that she wore during the Red Cross graduation ceremony, or the stunning tweed number she wore during a visit to Matignon in France.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits South Africa is a bold blue suit

Last month, Queen Maxima was on a visit to South Africa as one of the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocates for Financial Health.

During her time there, the Argentina-born royal turned heads with some stunning looks, cementing her status among the season’s best-dressed royals.

On the first day of her trip, she wore a double-breasted blazer in midnight blue by Belgian fashion house Dries Van Noten.

She finished the look with a navy leather bag by Marni and Gianvito Rossi pumps in the same colour. The royal layered the look with a classic beige trench coat that she took off when she entered the venue.

This summer is clearly all about power dressing