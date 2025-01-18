Taylor Swift rocks plaid coat as she cheers on Travis Kelce for AFC game

Taylor Swift is cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce once again, and for her first NFL game of 2025 the singer rocked a gorgeous plaid winter coat and her classic red lip thing we all like.

The singer flew into Kansas City, MO to cheer on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs after spending the night in New York City, and was seen arriving with her mother and father Andrea and Scott, and brother Austin.

The 35-year-old wore her blonde hair loose and in waves, and as she arrived into the stadium on a golf cart, could be seen in a neutral plaid coat.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the game in Novmber 2024

Taylor will be hoping to watch Travis and the Chiefs win their game against the Texas Houstons; if the Chiefs win they will play next weekend in the AFC Championship with hopes of moving on to the 2025 Super Bowl.

On Friday Taylor enjoyed a dinner date with her parents, Scott and Andrea, younger brother Austin, and friend Ashley Avignone with the group heading to Nobu.

It was her first public sighting of 2025.The "Love Story" singer rocked an all-black ensemble by AREA, pairing their buttery leather Gemstone mini skirt with a matching tailored blazer adorned with gold metal clasps.

She accessorized with a pair of killer knee-high leather boots by Chloe partnered with sheer black tights, a $1750 Jimmy Choo black clutch bag embellished with gold accents, and drop Chanel earrings.

The Chiefs have won 13 of the 16 games at which Taylor has been in attendance, and they will be hoping for some more Swift luck during the Saturday January 18 game.

Her first appearance was on September 24, 2023, marking the debut of their relationship which began earlier that summer.

Taylor often sits with Travis' mom Donna, and brings along her own parents as well as famous friends such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor has been keeping quiet in recent weeks as she decompresses following the end of the multi-billion dollar Eras Tour in December 2024.The tour ran for 20 months and saw the singer go through numerous public moments, including the end of her six-year romance with Joe Alwyn, a brief fling with Matty Healy, and the start of her relationship with Travis, as well as the release of four of her planned six album re-releases and the release of her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.