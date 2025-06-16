Princess Anne 'pushes boundaries' with metallic lipstick to support Prince William

It's been a busy few days for the royals following Trooping the Colour on Saturday, but they didn't take Monday off to rest, instead decamping to Windsor for the Order of the Garter.

The special occasion sees the King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and twenty-four knights chosen in recognition of their work, take part in a procession.

Duchess Sophie dressed in a pale pink outfit for the big day, while Princess Kate donned all white, and while both of the royal ladies looked picture perfect for a summer day, our eyes were drawn to Princess Anne.

© UK Press via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Order of the Garter service

The King's sister walked alongside her nephew, Prince William, dressed in full military regalia, including a bright and fluffy white feather which bloomed from her hat.

Supporting Prince William on the momentous day, the Princess Royal pulled out all of the stops, adding smart pearl earrings to her look, as well as perfectly applied lipstick in a bold metallic hue.

© Getty Images Princess Anne looked resplendent

Princess Anne is known for being no-nonsense with her makeup, so the shiny lip colour proved what a special day the Order of the Garter is for the royal family, and Prince William certainly looked happy to have his aunt by his side.

Speaking on the royal's makeup choice, HELLO!'s Acting Head of Beauty, Cassie Steer said: "Reimagining classic lipstick colours such as red or pink as sparkling focal points is great for special occasions and a metallic mouth (not to be confused with more sedate shimmer) adds a modern lustre. Leave it to Anne to push beauty boundaries in the chicest of ways."

Princess Anne wore metallic lipstick

Princess Anne's military attire

The Princess Royal also wore a military uniform on Saturday for Trooping the Colour, marking her apart from fellow royal ladies such as Princess Kate and Queen Camilla who wore aqua and white respectively.

There's a good reason the 74-year-old doesn't wear dresses and the like, though.

© Getty Images Princess Anne travelled on horseback down The Mall

Royals with military and naval connections (such as Princess Anne) have worn military dress on state occasions since the 19th century.

Princess Anne's uniform

The Princess is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as well as being Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth.

Unlike her brothers, King Charles and Prince Andrew, Princess Anne hasn't served in the military, but she is an honorary Rear Admiral and takes her role seriously. Since 2020, she has served as a General in the British Army and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

The Princess Royal carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year, so it's no surprise she likes to dust off her uniform for special occasions.