Salma Hayek, 58, glows with all-natural appearance for star-studded outing

Salma Hayek is leaning into aging and bringing the side part back. The 58-year-old attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show this week and embraced her natural grays.

The House of Gucci actress wore a black, scoop neck full length dress and gold, heart shaped earrings. Paired with strands of gray and a deep side part, Salma really showed up for Paris Fashion Week.

The star is no stranger to big fashion statements. In April, Salma posed for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in a sparkly, green bikini.

© Corbis via Getty Images Salma showing off her grays in Paris

At the launch party for the cover, Salma explained: "I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated says that it's OK, maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide."

"I don't see why, after a certain age, we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest," she continued. Salma definitely is living life to the fullest and ignoring the traditional fashion faux pas. On red carpets in January and April, Salma showed off her natural grays.

And she told Allure, her hair "doesn't like to be dyed." She explained: "I look better with healthy hair that's white."

© Getty Images for Balenciaga François-Henri and Salma enjoyed a high profile date night

The Oscar nominated actress is selective about her work these days, starring in just two movies in the past three years. Salma focuses more on family.

She married François-Henri Pinault, 63, in 2009. The French billionaire is the CEO of Kering, a luxury group that owns Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Creed, and Alexander McQueen.

"There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate," Salma wrote to Instagram on their 15th wedding anniversary. "For all of you who found it, never take it for granted. For all of you who haven't, never give up, #tbt to one of the best days of my life."

© Getty Images Step-sisters Valentina and Mathilde out in Paris

Salma and François-Henri welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in 2007. A year after her birth, the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress shared with PEOPLE: "I am sure that there are plenty of women that say 'God, what a marvelous life, she can do this or that.' But there is nothing that I have done that is more incredible than to have a child."

When Valentina turned 15, Salma celebrated her on Instagram, writing: "Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

Salma is the stepmother to François-Henri's two children – François, 27, and Mathilde, 24 – from his previous marriage to Dorothée Lepère, and Augustin James, 18, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, the supermodel Linda Evangelista.

© Instagram Salma enjoys spending time with her step-daughter

As the family ages, Salma seems to be taking everything in stride. She told PEOPLE: "We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don't have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together."