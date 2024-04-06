Christie Brinkley, 70, shows off her endless legs in thigh-split maxi dress

Christie Brinkley delighted fans as she shared a photo of herself smiling with a glass of prosecco on Friday, just weeks after revealing that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The supermodel, 70, looked gorgeous in a navy blue maxi dress that featured a polka dot print, contrasting white cuffs and a button-down design. The floaty skirt showed off the star's ultra-toned legs, and she completed the look with navy blue stiletto heels adorned with pearl embellishments.

© Christie Brinkley Christie paired the dress with matching navy heels

Christie wore her hair in her signature bouncy blow-out style, opting for a pair of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush, and a rouge lip for her makeup.

Taking to Instagram to share the snapshot, the mother-of-three could be seen raising a glass while promoting her Bellissima prosecco in the caption.

"You made it through the earthquake today now let Bellissima zero sugar organic vegan non-gmo wines rock your world! It totally eclipses other wines in the fastest-growing category. Here's to Friday! Cheers."

In March, Christie took to Instagram to share her cancer diagnosis with a photo of herself in a hospital bed. She wrote: "The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like a haute couture Dior.

"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide-brim hat.

© Christie Brinkley Christie looked soaked up the sun on vacation to celebrate her 70th birthday

"And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST ! I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up..."

The news came just weeks after Christie celebrated her 70th birthday with a lavish trip to Turks and Caicos. The Sports Illustrated model was joined by her two youngest children Jack, 28, and Sailor, 25, along with other family members and friends for the milestone occasion.