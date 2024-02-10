Christie Brinkley, 70, channels Baywatch in red hot swimsuit

Christie Brinkley marked her 70th birthday last week, and the star has been continuing the celebrations at her vacation home in Turks and Caicos.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, Christie looked absolutely gorgeous in a Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit whilst enjoying a boat trip with her close family and friends.

© Christie Brinkley Christie looked stunning as she soaked up the sun

The supermodel looked effortlessly stunning in one photo wearing the one-piece and cat-eye sunglasses, while another shot showed Christie jumping off the sailboat into the crystal clear waters.

Christie is a doting mom of three, and two of her children were spotted at the vacation home to celebrate the occasion.

© Christie Brinkley Another photo showed Christie jumping off the boat

The star has two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook. Christie also shares son Jack Paris, 28, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, though Peter adopted him early on in their relationship.

Two days before her birthday, Christie posted a carousel of photos that showed her two youngest children, Sailor and Jack, posing in front of spectacular birthday decorations that the pair had set up in the family's holiday home.

© Christie Brinkley Christie's youngest children Sailor and Jack decorated the living room

The mother-of-three wrote: "We made it here just in time for a golden sunset at lucky house! And swipe to see what the kids did for our living room so I don't forget I'm turning 70 on Friday. Isn't that sweet."

Days later, Christie looked incredible in a black fitted swimsuit and floaty white cover-up as she shared an inspiring poem to mark her milestone birthday.

"This is 70, and you've got nothing to fear, because you can make it your very own favorite year! It's up to you, it's in your power, to choose to celebrate, instead of cower," Christie wrote.

At home with Christie Brinkley

She continued: You know what to do, exercise and eat right, use your sunblock and don't sit in overhead lights! Be curious, explore and go on adventures, just don't forget, to pack your dentures."

"Seriously, laugh and love with all your might… and I promise you 70 will be alright."