This A-lister wore Kate Middleton's iconic one-shoulder gown - did you notice?

Princess Kate has wowed us with her red carpet style countless times over the years, but perhaps never more so than at the 2019 BAFTAs, when she stepped out in a billowing one-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen. The fashion-forward number featured a fabulous floral applique on one shoulder and was so beloved by the future Queen that she wore it again to the 2023 BAFTAs, removing the floral detailing, which she replaced with a flowing tulle cape.

However, it transpires Princess Kate wasn't the first to wear the style, with actress Anne Hathaway taking to the Venice Film Festival in 2007, wearing a strikingly similar gown. The Devil Wears Prada icon wore a near-identical dress to walk the red carpet with her co-stars Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci.

Though the dresses are extremely similar, Anne's gown is in fact by Valentino, but features the familiar column shape, one-shoulder detailing, and waist detailing, making it a dead ringer for the Princess of Wales' dress.

© FilmMagic Anne's dress was strikingly similar to the one worn by Princess Kate

Styling the dress

Both Princess Kate and Anne Hathaway opted to sweep their hair up and back to complement the dramatic shoulder detailing of the dress, with their long brunette hair looking perfectly coiffured in this style. That said, the second time the Princess of Wales wore the gown, she opted to wear her hair long and loose.

Accessories-wise, the two women also both added glittering drop earrings to their look, though for the 2023 event, Princess Kate opted for statement gold earrings, adding an of-the-moment on on-trend vibe to the timeless dress.

They even both wore strikingly similar cuff bracelets with the dress, juxtaposing the light, airy gown with a chunky accessory for an added edge. In addition, Anne and Princess Kate both held metallic clutch bags, so we assume it's fair to say that the Princess of Wales was inspiratied by Anne's style.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway wore a dress just like Princess Kate's in 2006

Princess Kate's best look

The Princess of Wales' white gown is widely regarded as one of her best ever looks, with iconic British fashion designer Amanda Wakeley OBE telling HELLO! of the gown: "The beautiful white chiffon was just so classic and elegant – it was regal yet fresh and commanded attention without showing off."

© Getty The Princess of Wales loves her McQueen dress

We couldn't agree more, and wonder if Anne Hathway will be recycling it for her upcoming Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour...