Dua Lipa fans ‘mesmerized’ by star’s tiny $263 double bikini look in stunning new photos

Dua Lipa lives for the summer. The pop star turns 30 next week and is already celebrating her milestone birthday in style.

A few days ago, she shared a series of photos to her 88 million Instagram followers while celebrating in Ibiza, writing: "Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people...I can't bloody wait for 30!!!!"

And just today, Dua posted more snippets from the celebrations with the caption: "So far – so good – sun, sea, the bestest of bestfriends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco, BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! feeling v lucky n loved."

© Instagram Dua sporting a trendy bikini with a friend in Ibiza

The singer posed with friends in a double string bikini from Oseree Swimwear – a light blue bottom layer and a maroon top layer – that fans were immediately obsessed with.

One fan commented: "The double bikiniiiiii," while another wrote: "I am mesmerized by her double bikini look." Dua is sure to have kicked off a trend with the suit, because another fan wrote: "I saw Dua Lipa wearing double bikini bottoms so now I wear double bikini bottoms."

Along with double bikini pics, Dua also sported a classic black biniki, shared videos of her dancing in a sheer black dress while balancing a glass of wine on her head, watching a meteor shower, and enjoying a big dinner with friends and family. With her on the birthday trip is her mom, Anesa Lipa, sister, Rina Lipa, and fiancé Callum Turner, 35.

© Instagram Fans loved the trendy bikini choice

While Dua and Callum have been linked since January 2024, the singer confirmed she and the British actor are engaged during a June interview with British Vogue.

"Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting," Dua said. Callum made sure to consult Dua's sister and best friends on the custom-made engagement ring.

"I'm obsessed with it. It's so me," she gushed. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

© Instagram Dua and Callum enjoying their time in Ibiza

But, she's not focused on wedding planning just yet.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period," Dua explained. "I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"

Dua seems to just be living in the present and celebrating her 30th.

© Instagram The couple has been together for a year and a half

"I've been thinking about it a lot," she told British Vogue about turning 30. "Because your 20s are just so tumultuous in the way you think about yourself and your body. And I don't know, now I feel like I've come to a place – I've become better at taking care of myself and working out and dancing."

Dua wrapped up the European leg of her Radical Optimism tour in August and heads to the United States for two months, then to South America for the last stops of the tour.