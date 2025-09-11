Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Pataky’s toned figure in red hot bikini is a scene-stealer during dreamy vacation
Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a stunning array of photographs from her family trip to Fiji with her husband, Chris Hemsworth

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife, spanish actress Elsa Pataky, at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Red Carpet. Cannes (France), May 15th, 2024© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Elsa Pataky isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet, as she flaunted her incredible bikini physique in a new photo from her sun-soaked getaway to Fiji. The 49-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from her stay at Tavarua Island Resort. The first snap showed Elsa striking a pose on the beach in a red micro bikini, with the golden sunset melting into the ocean behind her. The actress's luscious blonde locks were styled into natural waves while her complexion was radiant with minimal makeup. Elsa captioned the post: "Fiji, sun, surf, waves, family, friends and celebration.  Life is beautiful! @wsl @fae  @tavaruaislandresort."

The star released her book Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality in November 2019. Aside from cardio and weights, Elsa is a fan of yoga and has been practicing the discipline for eight years. "It’s just like another kind of energy you have in yoga," she told Women's Health in 2019. 

Elsa Pataky posing on beach in red bikini© Instagram
Elsa looked incredible in a red bikini

"It’s also for your mind. At the end you have that moment of laying down and five minutes of like [does an exaggerated exhale]. Kind of like a meditation. I think that’s really important for your brain and to come down. At the end of the yoga, it’s just good for me to lay down and think about nothing… or try to."

Elsa does three 30 minute weight training sessions per week followed by a stretching session. "Weight training with yoga really works with my body. I work out with weights, and the more and more I learn that, I’m not scared of doing weights," she shared with Body and Soul. "I can create muscle [with weights] but yoga would 'style' it and make it longer, and so all of a sudden it wasn’t bulky. I feel like that’s a good combination."

See Elsa's holiday photographs

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky posing on beack with their sons and surfboard© Instagram

The family posing with their surfboard on the beach

Surf trip

Further photographs in the post captured the model posing on the white sands with a surfboard alongside her husband, Chris Hemsworth, and their twin sons, twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Elsa poing on a boat in a black swimsuit© Instagram

Black swimsuit

Elsa looked stunning in a chic black swimsuit with white accents paired with delicate lace shorts as she posed gracefully on the boat.

Elsa Pataky in black bikini and Chris Hemsworth in T-shirt posing on boat© Instagram

Elsa and Chris enjoyed a sun-drench vacation

Elsa and Chris

The couple enjoyed a romantic boat ride during their vacation, with Elsa showcasing her toned abs in a black bikini, while Chris kept it casual in a simple T-shirt and brown shorts.

Elsa Pataky in leopard print bikini for selfie by pool© Instagram

Elsa posed makeup-free by the pool

Poolside selfie

Elsa snapped a stunning selfie while soaking up the sun on a poolside lounger. The model wore a leopard-print bikini, with her blonde hair styled in effortless beachy waves.

Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth looking out to sea sat on boat© Instagram

The twins enjoyed the ocean view

Twins

Sasha and Tristan looked absolutely adorable as they gazed out at the ocean during a relaxing boat ride. Their hair appeared a brighter shade of blonde complemented by deep, sun-kissed tans.

