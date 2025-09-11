Elsa Pataky’s toned figure in red hot bikini is a scene-stealer during dreamy vacation

Elsa Pataky isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet, as she flaunted her incredible bikini physique in a new photo from her sun-soaked getaway to Fiji. The 49-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from her stay at Tavarua Island Resort. The first snap showed Elsa striking a pose on the beach in a red micro bikini, with the golden sunset melting into the ocean behind her. The actress's luscious blonde locks were styled into natural waves while her complexion was radiant with minimal makeup. Elsa captioned the post: "Fiji, sun, surf, waves, family, friends and celebration. Life is beautiful! @wsl @fae @tavaruaislandresort."

The star released her book Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality in November 2019. Aside from cardio and weights, Elsa is a fan of yoga and has been practicing the discipline for eight years. "It’s just like another kind of energy you have in yoga," she told Women's Health in 2019.

© Instagram Elsa looked incredible in a red bikini

"It’s also for your mind. At the end you have that moment of laying down and five minutes of like [does an exaggerated exhale]. Kind of like a meditation. I think that’s really important for your brain and to come down. At the end of the yoga, it’s just good for me to lay down and think about nothing… or try to."

Elsa does three 30 minute weight training sessions per week followed by a stretching session. "Weight training with yoga really works with my body. I work out with weights, and the more and more I learn that, I’m not scared of doing weights," she shared with Body and Soul. "I can create muscle [with weights] but yoga would 'style' it and make it longer, and so all of a sudden it wasn’t bulky. I feel like that’s a good combination."

See Elsa's holiday photographs

© Instagram The family posing with their surfboard on the beach Surf trip Further photographs in the post captured the model posing on the white sands with a surfboard alongside her husband, Chris Hemsworth, and their twin sons, twin sons Sasha and Tristan.



© Instagram Black swimsuit Elsa looked stunning in a chic black swimsuit with white accents paired with delicate lace shorts as she posed gracefully on the boat.



© Instagram Elsa and Chris enjoyed a sun-drench vacation Elsa and Chris The couple enjoyed a romantic boat ride during their vacation, with Elsa showcasing her toned abs in a black bikini, while Chris kept it casual in a simple T-shirt and brown shorts.



© Instagram Elsa posed makeup-free by the pool Poolside selfie Elsa snapped a stunning selfie while soaking up the sun on a poolside lounger. The model wore a leopard-print bikini, with her blonde hair styled in effortless beachy waves.

