Susan Lucci stuns in tiny red lace dress as she pays tribute to 'the man who saved my life'

Susan Lucci will always be incredibly grateful for Dr. Richard Schlofmitz, the doctor who performed emergency life-saving surgery on her back in 2018. And now, seven years later, the All My Children alum has been able to thank him once again. Over the weekend, Susan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing alongside Dr. Schlofmitz at a special event. In the picture, the actress, 78, looked stylish dressed in a strapless red lace dress, while Dr. Schlofmitz looked dapper in a suit. In the caption, Susan wrote: "Honoring the truly amazing Dr. Richard Shlofmitz, the man who saved my life."

© Instagram Susan Lucci looked stunning in a red lace dress as she posed alongside the doctor who saved her life

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many sharing their own experiences with Dr. Shlofmitz saving them or their family. "Dr. Rich.. saved my mom in 1999. And myself in 2007! He is Gods angel, to all who have him for a Dr. And can't forget everyone else in his practice including the too notch staff!" one wrote, while another commented: "Congratulations to Dr. Richard Schlofmitz - and thank you, Susan, for introducing me to him - my doctor now, too. May you both continue to be well." A third added: "He saved my husband's life ten years ago."

© Getty Images Susan is now an ambassador for the American Heart Association

Susan had been experiencing chest pains six years ago and had convinced herself it would go away on its own. However, they came back again, and by the third time, it "felt like an elephant pressing down on my chest." She told People that she went to St. Francis Hospital in New York, where she met with their Head of Cardiology, Dr. Shlofmitz. A CT scan revealed a 90 per cent blockage in her main artery and a 70 per cent blockage in another branch.

© Astrid Stawiarz Susan is a huge advocate for promoting good heart health

Dr. Shlofmitz saved her life by inserting two stents into her arteries, which allowed for an increased blood flow back to her heart. "I'm lucky to be alive," she told the publication at the time. Since then, Susan has been a huge advocate for helping to raise awareness of heart health. Along with giving several interviews and attending fundraisers, she has also been an ambassador for the American Heart Association.

© Patrick McMullan Susan is now happier and healthier than ever

Talking to Heart.org, Susan explained that the blockages had been caused by calcium deposits, which she explained were genetic, but also cholesterol. However, four years later, she felt a sharp pain in her jaw, which she discovered was a 75 per cent blockage from her adjacent coronary artery, requiring another stent to be fitted. Although Susan has always been healthy, she admitted: "I frankly have no one to blame but myself," because during the pandemic, she "got off my regime and was eating comfort food, pasta and ice cream." The actress is now healthier than ever with a balanced diet and daily pilates as part of her routine.