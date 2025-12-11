Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal-approved Aspinal of London gifts to impress this Christmas
Subscribe
Royal-approved Aspinal of London gifts to impress this Christmas

Royal-approved Aspinal of London gifts to impress this Christmas

From elegant leather accessories to keepsake-worthy personalised pieces, explore the Aspinal of London gifts guaranteed to make their Christmas truly special

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Welcome to day eleven of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, HELLO!'s Maria Sarabi is sharing all of her favourite gifting options from royal-loved Aspinal of London. A brand worn by the Princess of Wales, no less.

"Aspinal has your Christmas gifting and personalisation in one place," says Maria. "Whether you're looking for traditional board games or luxury leather bags, their offerings are perfect for the whole family. Plus, the engraving service will add a personal touch to your gift giving this year."

From a beautifully crafted Backgammon Set, ideal for cosy family game nights, to a chic Camera Crossbody with interchangeable straps, Aspinal delivers style and practicality in abundance. Stationery lovers will adore the luxury journals, while travel enthusiasts will appreciate the sophisticated passport covers. Each piece is a thoughtful keepsake designed to last for years.

4 trending Aspinal of London Christmas gifts

15-inch Backgammon Set

15-inch Backgammon Set

SHOP NOW

"No Christmas day is complete without an intense game of backgammon, so why not make it stylish with this sleek board encased in luxe leather detailing?"

Camera Crossbody Bag

Camera Crossbody Bag

SHOP NOW

"Forest green is one of my favourite colours to wear during the festive season. This crossbody is super versatile, perfect for the day with jeans or dressed up with an LBD."

A4 Refillable Luxury Journal

Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

"Sometimes the best presents are the most practical and an elegant notebook is such a great gift for those who love making lists. This forest green one features croc-effect leather and lined paper. You can get their initials engraved in gold so it won't go missing in the office."

Passport Cover

Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

"Some of us love bringing in the New Year with a ski trip or ditching the UK weather for a warm getaway, so keeping our passport safe in a chic holder is a must. I love these two burgundy styles. Choose from the standard passport size or a bigger version with zip detailing to also fit your boarding pass."

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More