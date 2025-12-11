Royal-approved Aspinal of London gifts to impress this Christmas

Welcome to day eleven of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, HELLO!'s Maria Sarabi is sharing all of her favourite gifting options from royal-loved Aspinal of London. A brand worn by the Princess of Wales, no less.

"Aspinal has your Christmas gifting and personalisation in one place," says Maria. "Whether you're looking for traditional board games or luxury leather bags, their offerings are perfect for the whole family. Plus, the engraving service will add a personal touch to your gift giving this year."

From a beautifully crafted Backgammon Set, ideal for cosy family game nights, to a chic Camera Crossbody with interchangeable straps, Aspinal delivers style and practicality in abundance. Stationery lovers will adore the luxury journals, while travel enthusiasts will appreciate the sophisticated passport covers. Each piece is a thoughtful keepsake designed to last for years.

4 trending Aspinal of London Christmas gifts

15-inch Backgammon Set "No Christmas day is complete without an intense game of backgammon, so why not make it stylish with this sleek board encased in luxe leather detailing?" Camera Crossbody Bag "Forest green is one of my favourite colours to wear during the festive season. This crossbody is super versatile, perfect for the day with jeans or dressed up with an LBD."