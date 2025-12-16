Princess Eugenie 'embraces her inner child' with playful Christmas earrings

A lot is made of the rules the royal family is required to follow when it comes to dressing for public events. It is believed that the ladies in the family are requested to wear tights whenever their legs are on show, while skirts should not be higher than four inches above the knee.

The rules for royal dressing tend to err on the serious side, but it seems they don't extend to accessories, as for the royal family's annual Christmas lunch held at Buckingham Palace, Princess Eugenie opted for a novelty pair of earrings unlike anything we've seen on a royal before.

While Princess Kate and Queen Camilla can often be seen in a statement, glittering earring, Princess Eugenie ripped up the rule book, opting for an unexpected pair of red and white striped candy cane earrings – so fun!

© Max Mumby Princess Eugenie wore festive candy cane earrings at the pre-Christmas lunch party hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The rest of the princess' outfit (from what we can see) appears to be an all-black ensemble, so her candy canes certainly add a fun element, perhaps a nod to her time spent living in America for work between 2013 and 2015, where candy canes are a popular motif of the festive season.

Of her choice, HELLO!'s Lifestyle and Commerce Director, Leanne Bayley, who is a fan of a statement accessory herself, explained: "Embracing your inner child when it comes to jewellery is perfectly acceptable at Christmas, and if you can't wear a pair of candy cane earrings over the holidays, when can you?"

Proving the fashion credentials of Eugenie's accessory, Leanne adds: "In fact, I've got my eye on this luxe pair I've found by a jewellery brand called Reis. Or if they're a little too expensive, how about this pair by Peacocks? Showing off your personality is cool, don't let anyone tell you it isn't."

Royals with statement accessories

Princess Eugenie has been having fun with her accessories all of this year, it turns out. In October, she wore an equally fun pair of mushroom earrings to the Frieze Art Fair 2025 VIP preview, which she also wore to Royal Ascot this summer.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie wore mushroom earrings to Royal Ascot in 2025

Last Christmas, she made a more subtle nod to the festive season with her ear bling, opting for drop earrings with delicate stars.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie wore more subtle earrings last Christmas

A passion for quirky fashion clearly runs in the York family, as Eugenie's older sister Beatrice loves a bespoke monogrammed bag and even carried a statement clutch in 2022, reading 'Wifey for Lifey'.

We look forward to seeing what the sisters wear on Christmas Day this year at Sandringham.